International
The unions are against the move to sell the steel plant
The proposed strategic sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate unit of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, appears to be heading towards an exchange between the unions and the Union government.
On Friday, hundreds of VSP employees, affiliated with various unions, staged a rally from Kurmannapalem at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office to stage a protest and demand the immediate repeal of the proposal.
The steel plant was set up after a steady agitation in the early 1970s under the slogan Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku and 32 people lost their lives in the war. They would not allow the strategic sale to take place, said state president CITU Ch. Narasinga Rao.
All the unions like CITU, AITUC, INTUC and even the YSRC Party Union have joined hands to organize the protest and they together made a decision to oppose the sale.
Speaking at the protest camp, Mr Narasinga Rao said the RINL privatization plan had been planted since the first day of its launch. But somehow, employees and unions did not allow it to happen.
Today, there are over 30,000 direct and contract workers engaged in the steel plant and the loops of others are connected to the plant in some way. Their families depend on the welfare of the plant and as long as it stays with the government, said AITUC Bose Babu.
The union leaders said the joint venture proposed with South Korean steelmaker POSCO was just eye cleaning and the real goal was to sell 100%, said INTUC’s G. Venkat Rao.
According to Mr. Narasinga Rao, the Union government was already in talks with a number of private steelmakers such as POSCO, Tata, Jindal and ArcelorMittal for the sale.
Evaluation
Union members said the government now intends to sell the peanut plant. In the early disinvestment move, the valuation of 22,000 hectares of land was fixed at 48 crore, when the actual cost of the land was over 2.20 lek crore. The entire plant was then valued at 4,898 crore, when it should not have been less than 3.2 crore cabbage.
Mantri Rajsekhar of the YSRCP Syndicate said the VSP was never in operating loss, but all of its losses were due to interest on loans and the payment of high rates for its main iron and coal material, due to a lack of own mining.
JV Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI Assistant Secretary of State, said the State government should also raise its concern as she was one of the stakeholders as the land and water were provided by the State.
TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Rao also joined the protest and said the TDP would also oppose the move.
MP ready to resign
Meanwhile, speaking to media at the protest site, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana said the YSRCP would not support the Union governments’ move to privatize RINL and would raise the issue in Parliament.
If the Center sticks to its proposal, we are ready to leave as MPs, he said.
Anakapalle B. Venkata Satyavathi MP said she was a member of the coal and steel committee and would raise the issue at the committee meeting and fight for it.
