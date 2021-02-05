Gov. Tony Evers issues new masked mandate after lawmakers step down | Free

Gov. Tony Evers has issued a nationwide mass mandate for the mask in Wisconsin, roughly an hour after the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a joint resolution that outpaced Governor COVID-19’s previous statement of urgency and the mask’s mandate.
The Evers movement is likely to decide the future back and forth between the executive and legislative branches on pandemic emergencies and the masked demands of Wisconsin. For any issue of the Evers mandate, the Legislature can vote to overthrow it.
State legislators legislate the power to end an emergency declaration of governors by a majority vote in each chamber of the Legislature. The move was reached through a joint resolution, not legislation, which means it cannot be vetoed by the governor.
In a prepared statement, Evers said he promised the state at the start of the pandemic that he “would never stop doing everything in his power (to keep) the Wisconsinites healthy and safe.”
“Well, at every step of the way, our nationwide strategies to contain this virus and prevent it from spreading have been met with lawsuits, political rhetoric and setbacks,” Evers said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this happened again today when Republicans in the Legislature came in to vote against the public health urgency of our states and ended up demanding face coverage in public places.”
About his new term, Evers said, “We would continue to put people first, we would continue to listen to science, and we would continue to work to save lives in order to get through this pandemic together.” .
GOP leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether they would move immediately to circumvent the emergency statement and the mask mandate.
Shortly before Evers ’action, the State Legislature had passed a joint resolution that prevailed over its previous COVID-19 declaration and masked mandate across the country.
The joint resolution overtook the House today in a 52-42 vote, with a majority of Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against. The move surpassed the state Senate last week. It was unexpected to officially take effect on Friday, when GOP leaders were scheduled to sign copies of the joint resolution.
Republicans and the Evers administration have clashed for months over the role of the state government in responding to the pandemic. Numerous GOP-backed lawsuits, including one still pending before the State Supreme Court, have limited Evers’ powers. As such, the mask mandate is the nationwide measure aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Wisconsin.
During today’s Assembly debate, GOP lawmakers argued that Evers should not be able to issue multiple state of emergency regarding the pandemic without approval from the Legislature. Since the pandemic in Wisconsin, Evers has issued six COVID-19 emergency declarations, each lasting 60 days and can be extended.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, argued that lawmakers should be “raised” for the powers of the legislative branch. He argued that Evers wants to “rule with fiat” during the pandemic.
“I do not know when lawmakers felt comfortable delegating their authority to the executive branch, setting up an office where he can do whatever he wants,” Steineke said. “So it is not decided.”
Steineke said repealing the emergency declaration was not “for masks,” but Democrats backed down about it.
Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, argued that Republicans were prioritizing a partisan battle with public health in Eversover.
“Pandemics are not partisan, we have to wear masks; masks save lives,” Vining said. “There is nothing redemptive about this resolution. You go through this, you do not save a single life, you just hurt people, you threaten the economy and people can really die.”
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the joint resolution. Those GOP lawmakers were the representatives. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, Jeffrey Mursau, R-Crivitz, Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, David Steffen, R-Green Bay, Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, and Jessie Rodriguez, R- Oak Creek.
In a statement prepared after the vote, Rodriquez said she was concerned the joint resolution sent the wrong messages to her constituents.
“Speaking personally to voters who are concerned about vaccine delays, my concern is that the timing of this joint resolution could send mixed messages to the public about our priorities,” Rodriguez said. “My priorities are to keep Wisconsin businesses open and get all of our kids to private school as soon as possible while doing what we can to support vulnerable members of our community.
More than 50 groups registered their opposition to the joint resolution, from healthcare associations to school groups and chambers of commerce.
Many of those groups are urging Wisconsinites to continue wearing masks, despite political movements taking place on the state Capitol.
“Wisconsins doctors continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and we need everyone in the state to help,” Bud Chumbley, CEO of the Wisconsin Medical Society, said in a prepared statement.
Democrats introduced an amendment today that would have created a nationwide masked mandate through the legislative process, but the Republican majority voted against it.
Instead, Republicans sent letters to Evers today urging it to undertake the administrative rule-making process, which requires the approval of a GOP-controlled committee to place mask mandates in specific “tangible” locations in across the state, such as assisted living facilities and schools.
However, that process is not initial. Senate co-chair of the drafting committee, Senator Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, does not support masked mandates.
“Senator Nass does not support the efforts of Assembly Republicans to join Governor Evers in approving a masked mandate that could lead to people being fined and / or arrested,” Nass spokesman Mike Mikalsen said in an email.
The Assembly was originally expected to pass the resolution last week, but delayed its voting memorandum from the non-partisan Wisconsin-revealed Legislature office could lose tens of millions of dollars in federal food aid if its pandemic emergency declaration was overturned. A state must have a pandemic emergency declaration to receive funding.
Today, the Assembly voted 59-35, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against, to attach an amendment aimed at preserving that funding for a separate, broad-spectrum COVID-19 bill. The amendment allows Everspower to issue emergency declarations solely for the purpose of obtaining federal funds, effectively linking the fate of federal food aid funds to the COVID-19 bill.
This bill, which has been working its way through the legislative process for several weeks, includes a number of provisions they may oppose. These include a ban on employers requiring workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and giving the GOP-controlled state budget committee the power over how federal pandemic funds are spent.
The state Senate must approve the new amendment before the bill moves to the Evers table.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the Senate will convene in an extraordinary session Friday to approve the change.