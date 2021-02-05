The Gender Violence Pandemic Has Deep Roots. To end FGM, we must resist the systems that built it.

Leyla Husein.



Imogen Calderwood



UN Global 5's goal is for gender equality, something we cannot achieve without ending female genital mutilation (FGM). The abusive practice of cutting or removing the entire external genitalia of women affects 200 million living women today.

Dr. Leyla Hussein OBE is a psychotherapist specializing in supporting sexual abuse survivors. She is the founder of Project Dahlia, the UK’s first specialist therapeutic specialist service for female genital mutilation survivors (FGM) and Magool, an organization that promotes the well-being of women who have suffered or are at risk from FGM.

For International Zero Tolerance Day for FGM, she writes for the Global Citizen on how the world should wake up from the shadow pandemic of violence against women.

If there was one thing I could wish for at this exact moment, between the global pandemic, social unrest, and the seemingly endless cycle of self-isolation, it would be a great, global wake-up call.

We need to wake up from the bleak reality: that we are not doing a good enough job of protecting women and girls. It may sound sad, but it’s true. As a society, we are failing women and girls who are affected by violence, suffer from trauma and are facing the effects of physical and psychological harm all over the world.

We are failing because our systems do not protect them. In fact, our systems are the root of the problem.

Last year, the United Nations drew attention to pandemic shade which has spread alongside COVID-19. Domestic violence against women increased significantly due to imprisonment imposed by international blockades. Unfortunately, this shadow pandemic does not get the attention it deserves.

Increased symptoms of misogyny continue to be under-reported, ignored, not addressed. We do not see our leaders implementing the same urgent measures to protect women and girls from harm as they do to address the coronavirus pandemic. We do not see them investing billions in their security. This begs the questions: why do we not see violence against women and girls being treated with the same urgency and determination?

Why are our voices silent and this violent reality being pushed aside? Could it be because we live within structures that are designed, maintained and implemented by male domination and control? My answer to this last question is yes. That needs to change.

I have been campaigning against female genital mutilation (FGM) for almost two decades. During the trials, tribulations, and small triumphs of my journey, I quickly learned to make the connection between cutting off the genitals of young girls and the misogynistic social system that violates every aspect of their daily lives.

A girl passing FGM in Somalia; a woman being abused by her husband in England; a woman who endures sexual harassment in Mexico; a female executive who does not receive the same pay as her male counterpart in Canada, each of these experiences is tied together through verses of misogyny, which are rarely discussed and challenged, but are in sight if you are willing to ask .

To end FGM and all forms of violence and oppression against women and girls, we must fight to eliminate the misogynistic root of the problem, which has been deeply ingrained in our political spaces, our legal systems and our lives. private for centuries. It thrives and grows when it manages to control women’s lives, bodies and desires. My biggest struggle as an activist has been to help others understand that violence and oppression are only possible when the systems around us enable it and we as individuals ignore it.

To eradicate violence-tolerant systems and structures, we must first identify the symptoms, then trace them to the source, and finally implement a targeted approach to curing the disease. I am not exaggerating when I say that violence against women and girls is a terrible disease that threatens millions.

Let me try to illustrate it. Every 11 seconds, a girl undergoes FGM. Every hour, six women are killed by men, who are usually members of their family or close partners. Every year, almost 4 million women all over the world are affected by the violent practice of breast ironing. Beenshtë estimated that almost two thirds of students at UK universities experience sexual violence.

There is no country, rich or poor, where girls and women do not risk violence and discrimination just because they are women. The women’s rights activists I work with all do the same battles from different parts of the world. Governments everywhere need to understand this and take action to end this global pandemic of violence.

I live in the UK and I am proud that the UK government has generously committed substantial funding through its UK assistance programs to end FGM and combat sexual violence. But moving this work forward requires global effort and investment.

Days like today International Zero Tolerance Day for FGM always remind me that my campaign is linked to a network of activism that aims to support women and girls around the world. Many of us are struggling with teeth and nails, and often without funds, to protect women’s well-being.

We desperately want to create safe spaces for women to express their desires and live their lives fully and freely. We want our rights to bodily autonomy to be comprehensively protected. We deserve to raise girls in a world where they are not threatened by mutilation and assault just because they were born female.

If we make the world safer and better for girls, we make it better for everyone. There is a unique sense of potential for change when people of different genders, ages, nationalities and worldviews come together to come out against the abuse, oppression and dismissal of women and girls.

As a collective, we have more power to push for a holistic approach to ending all of this by seeking better mental health support, health services, education, cultural change, and policy reform. I believe in our common capacity to eradicate conditions that harm us and to end tolerance for all violence and oppression.

Perhaps these words have helped some readers recall the weight of the multifaceted attacks that women face in their health. While COVID-19 threatens all livelihoods, security and well-being, the structural inequalities that allow violence against girls and women also demand our attention. Especially because pandemic blockades and blockages have disabled women’s ability to take care of their sexual and reproductive health, seek mental health support, control their bodies, and live free from violence. Unfortunately, with the pandemic overshadowing so many cases of violence, it is now more difficult than ever to safely report domestic violence and sexual abuse.

That is why we must continue to fight. We continue to call for immediate action to end FGM worldwide. To end sexual violence. To end child abuse. To end domestic abuse. To end gender inequality. To end all forms of tolerance of violence and oppression against women and girls, because we know we should, and can do better.