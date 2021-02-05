Sachin Pilot Seeks Withdrawal Of Farmers’ Cases In Mahapanchayat





“We will not back down until these requirements are met,” said Sachin Pilot. Jaipur: A farmers’ meeting attended by Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday called for the withdrawal of registered cases against protesters taking part in riots over new agriculture laws. A resolution passed in “Kisan Mahapanchayat” held in Dausa in solidarity with farmers camping on the borders of Delhi also reiterated their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws. Addressing the rally, Mr Pilot said the Union government had not discussed the Bills with state governments and farmers’ organizations before bringing them to Parliament. “The bills were hastily passed in Parliament and imposed on farmers,” former Rajasthan Deputy Prime Minister Lal Meena told a meeting hosted by Dausa MLA Murari. A resolution passed by a handshake called for the repeal of the new laws. He also called for the withdrawal of issues raised during the protest in Delhi even when Mr Pilot condemned the violence on Republic Day, when several protesters clashed with police in Delhi. The resolution called for compensation for the families of farmers who died while participating in the protest. “We will not back down until these demands are met,” said Mr Pilot, who once headed the Rajasthan unit of Congress. “The Government of India claims that these farm laws are in the interest of farmers, but across the country they are being opposed. On the borders of Delhi, farmers have been sitting for months and many have died,” he said. He said Congress has supported the farmers’ movement since day one, inside and outside Parliament. He said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has united opposition parties on the issue and all of them are supporting farmers. Referring to the violence on Republic Day, the leader of Congress said that what happened in Fort Red was reprehensible and action must be taken against the perpetrators. But he accused police of booking hundreds of innocent farmers using the incidents of that day as an excuse. He criticized the increase in barricades at protest sites on the Delhi border, claiming that water and energy supplies there had been cut off. Mr Pilot will take part in similar “mahapanchayats” in Bayana in Bharatpur and Kotkhawada in Jaipur districts in the coming days. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, claim that the new central laws will weaken the minimum support price system (MSP). The government, however, says they give farmers the opportunity to sell their produce elsewhere.

