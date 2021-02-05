The Delhi government forms the governing government under Sisodia to draft a new excise policy; Jain, Gehlot are members

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday appointed a group of ministers (GoM) to finalize a new excise policy for the national capital.

GoM, under Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia, will review a report submitted to the government by a committee of experts set up by Sisodia last year to boost state-city excise revenues.

HT had previously reported on these recommendations, the main ones being that restaurants, clubs and pubs should be allowed to stay open until 3am every day, instead of 1am; that these outlets be allowed to serve full bottles on the table; and to be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages in open areas such as roofs and balconies.

The committee has also said that anyone over the age of 21 should be able to get a drink at the bar or hotel. In Delhi, at least on paper, the minimum age to serve alcoholic beverages in an institution is 25 years old.

The same committee had also recommended that the number of dry days in the capital be reduced from 21, on average, to just three per year and that rates be eased for department stores in favor of licenses to sell wine and beer.

In addition to Sisodia, which also holds finance and excise portfolios in Delhi, GoM will include health minister Satyendar Jain and revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi government said.

The new Delhi government excise policy will ensure transparency, ease of doing business for taxpayers and the business sector as well, and ensure a steady increase in government revenue. The ministerial group will review all aspects of the current system – excise administration; the report submitted by the committee of experts and its suggestions; and feedback and comments received from stakeholders and the general public – before making a final policy decision in the coming weeks, Sisodia said.