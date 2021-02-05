DNA Exclusive: Mo Dhaliwal’s Role in Creating Anti-India Propaganda through Farmers’ Agitation | India News

New Delhi: Examining the Republic Day violence at Red Fort on January 26 by protesting farmers, Delhi Police zeroed in on an organization to expand support for the violent protest and strategy for it from outside. In its preliminary investigation of the ‘controversial’ toolkit shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, police have now found the role of a Canada-based pro-Khalistan organization.

The outfit, the Poetic Justice Foundation, is suspected of being responsible for the author of the controversial package of funds allocated by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in the ongoing farmers’ protest to create unrest in the country.

MO Dhaliwal or Monminder Singh Dhaliwal based in Canada is the co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation and his alleged role is being investigated for creating a package in the farmers protest. The toolkit was given to Greta Thunberg as part of a larger plot to create disharmony in the country to undermine India’s image on the international stage.

Dhaliwal’s role is under the scanner of Indian security agencies. He is a well-known sympathizer of Khalistani activists and has been part of several anti-India demonstrations abroad. The Poetic Justice Foundation was registered as an NGO in 2020 and its status is currently active.

The NGO has four other directors including Hardeep Singh Sahota, Monminder Singh Dhaliwal, Anita Lal and Sabrina Sohi. In further research about these four people, Zee News received some startling information. These people have been propagandizing against India through their Twitter handle for the last few days. They are also linked to Khalistan, indicating that they can remotely control the agitation of farmers in India.

Dhaliwal, who is a self-proclaimed Sikh separatist and close to top Khalistani activists, reportedly took part in a demonstration outside the Indian Consulate in Canada on January 26 – the day India celebrated the Republic’s 72nd day. He also addressed the rally there and said that their real goal is to divide India into several parts.

A video also appeared on social media where Mo Dhaliwal is seen talking about the Khalistani movement and agro laws during a protest outside the Indian consulate on January 26, 2021.

TV live

Notably, the Dhaliwals uncle was a senior Khalistani terrorist and was eliminated by Indian security forces during Operation Blue Star in 1984. He is also an alumnus of Fraser Valley University in British Columbia from where he did his two-year bachelor’s degree course of Business Administration, according to his profile on social networks. His name also came to prominence in Canada when he came up with the slogan Love and Courage for Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party 2017 leadership campaign.

In a Facebook post, he clearly writes “I am a Khalistani. You may not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement.”

He makes his intentions clear and writes, “A move towards an independent Punjabi, rooted in the Anandpur Sahib Resolution a beautifully progressive and optimistic doctrine for a self-governing state if there has ever been one.”

“Secondly, because in India, advocating for or simply discussing this idea could result in your disappearance or murder. I support the promotion of Khalistan specifically for the fact that talking about Khalistan is enough to kill you. It tells you a lot. about the biggest democracy in the world, “he added.

Dhaliwal further writes, “Now, I’m asking you to stand up. Please consider the support of 50+ Sikh scholars from the UK, US and Canada, who have condemned this report by equating Sikh advocacy with extremism. We’re asking @MLInstitute and @CBCTerry to pull it off before the damage spreads further than it already does. “

Dhaliwal is also the founder and director of a Vancouver-based digital branding agency called SkyRocket. Dhaliwal describes himself as the Director of Strategy of this public relations company on Facebook.

You will be surprised to learn that the company displays the photo of Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh on its official website. Jagmeet Singh, whose visa was revoked by the Government of India in 2013 because Indian investigative agencies had cited his connection to Khalistan.

Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada and his party supports the government of Justin Trudeau. If his party withdraws its support, Justin Trudeau’s government will fall. This connection between Dhaliwal and Jagmeet Singh quite shows the energy connection in Canada. Perhaps, this is why Canada has become the epicenter of Khalistani propaganda against India.

Zee News is the first news channel to report that the violence unleashed during a rally of farmer tractors on Republic Day was part of a vicious international conspiracy to defame India. He also unmasked the real culprits after the violence with numerous pieces of evidence suggesting Canada linked to the violence of the tractor rally in Delhi.

Earlier, she reported that the farmer movement was hijacked by Khalistani and anti-national elements, in addition to reporting on Khalistani who were serving the malicious interests of Pakistan by remotely controlling agitation from countries like Britain, America and Canada.

The center also acknowledged the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers ‘protest, after Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that Khalistan supporters had infiltrated the farmers’ protests.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said on Thursday, “We have not appointed anyone to the FIR. It is only against the creators of the” tool “that is the subject of the investigation. Delhi Police will investigate it. That’s right. “

“We have identified about 300 accounts spreading dissent and disharmony to the Government of India. The Toolkit account was being run by a Khalistanis group. They had decided to go on a digital strike after the Republic Day incident,” he said.

He further said, “We have retrieved a document regarding the planned execution. We have discovered that it is a duplicate execution. So far, we have registered cases against the perpetrators of that account. The case has been submitted to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway. was developed. “