Govt launches tender to select agency for placement of 100 electronic charging points

A day after Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the capital, the Delhi government on Friday held a tender to hire an agency to raise 500 electronic vehicle charging points to 100 locations within a year , informed the Minister of Energy Satyendar Jain.

Jain said the charging stations will be both two-wheeled and four-wheeled, both private and commercial. Most of the selected locations are located outside Metro stations and at bus depots in the city, he said.

Jain further said, This is the largest public charging tender in India. We are constantly working towards the vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India. For the charging station project, the full cost of the energy infrastructure will be borne by the Delhi government. Some of these charging stations will also be duplicated as battery replacement stations. At least 20% of them will have the slowest variety of chargers and 10% will have the fastest variety in order to recharge all types of electronic vehicles, Jain said at a news conference Friday.

In a press release, the Dialogue and Development Commission, a Delhi government think tank, said the Delhi Switch Campaign launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday is a massive awareness campaign to sensitize each and every Delhi resident to the benefits of switching to electronic vehicles. Under the policy, the government has provided numerous financial and non-financial incentives to expedite the approval of EVs in the capital. Industry executives continue to welcome the campaign and they have shown tremendous support for CM Arvind Kejriwals’s appeal.

As he launched the campaign on Thursday, Kayriwal had said his government, in the next six months, would change its policy of renting only electric cars as part of an effort to speed up the adoption of electric cars in the city.

The government launched the campaign to inform, encourage and motivate every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission TVs. All rental cars hired by various Delhi government departments will switch to EV within six months.