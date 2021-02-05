International
Govt launches tender to select agency for placement of 100 electronic charging points
A day after Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the capital, the Delhi government on Friday held a tender to hire an agency to raise 500 electronic vehicle charging points to 100 locations within a year , informed the Minister of Energy Satyendar Jain
A day after Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the capital, the Delhi government on Friday held a tender to hire an agency to raise 500 electronic vehicle charging points to 100 locations within a year , informed the Minister of Energy Satyendar Jain.
Jain said the charging stations will be both two-wheeled and four-wheeled, both private and commercial. Most of the selected locations are located outside Metro stations and at bus depots in the city, he said.
Jain further said, This is the largest public charging tender in India. We are constantly working towards the vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India. For the charging station project, the full cost of the energy infrastructure will be borne by the Delhi government. Some of these charging stations will also be duplicated as battery replacement stations. At least 20% of them will have the slowest variety of chargers and 10% will have the fastest variety in order to recharge all types of electronic vehicles, Jain said at a news conference Friday.
In a press release, the Dialogue and Development Commission, a Delhi government think tank, said the Delhi Switch Campaign launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday is a massive awareness campaign to sensitize each and every Delhi resident to the benefits of switching to electronic vehicles. Under the policy, the government has provided numerous financial and non-financial incentives to expedite the approval of EVs in the capital. Industry executives continue to welcome the campaign and they have shown tremendous support for CM Arvind Kejriwals’s appeal.
As he launched the campaign on Thursday, Kayriwal had said his government, in the next six months, would change its policy of renting only electric cars as part of an effort to speed up the adoption of electric cars in the city.
The government launched the campaign to inform, encourage and motivate every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission TVs. All rental cars hired by various Delhi government departments will switch to EV within six months.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]