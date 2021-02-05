Nunavu hunters block the mine route, the runway; say their voices are not being heard





Canadian Press Following the decision of the Proud Boys of Canada, US lawmakers face the threat of white supremacy WASHINGTON U.S. lawmakers will catch what experts warned Thursday is a dangerous and escalating threat of violent extremism inside the home following last month’s riots on Capitol Hill. Members of the House Homeland Security committee heard shocking warnings of a “high probability” of internal terrorist attacks sparked by divisions that were on such grim display on January 6th. That date was a turning point in the nature of terrorist threats from the US, said Elizabeth Neumann, a counterterrorism expert and former Department of Homeland Security official. Prior to the riots, terrorism was primarily an international threat, Neumann said. Later, he became a native. “There is a high likelihood of violence in the coming months in a range of softer targets related to their deep state perception, including infrastructure, mainstream media, law enforcement, high technology and elected officials,” he said. Neumann told the committee. “Sadly, I believe we will fight domestic terrorism that has its roots and points of inspiration from January 6 for the next 10 to 20 years.” Neumann called it “primary” for Congress to set up a bipartisan commission on domestic terrorism to create a “shared understanding” of the threat and to prevent discussions from being co-opted and manipulated by the people themselves who aim to target. Extremist ideology, she said, has been “integrated and normalized” as a result of political rhetoric, conspiracy theories and social media communications that use humor and memes “to disguise the danger of those present ideas”. Such a commission, she added, could consider the pros and cons of placing domestic extremism on the same legal basis as international terrorism. Under current U.S. law, it is usually easier for authorities to prosecute crimes as terrorist incidents when they have a connection to overseas organizations. On Wednesday, Canada came up with the idea when the federal government appointed the proud sons of white supremacists, who played a key role in the Capitol attacks last month, as a terrorist organization. Also among the 13 groups added to the list were The Base, the Atomwaffen Division and the Russian Imperial Movement, all described as neo-Nazis and white supremacist organizations. Thursday’s hearing was far from unanimous when the idea of ​​changing the law came to the US, a country that takes its commitment to the idea of ​​free speech extremely seriously. “We need to rethink the way we look at stimulus” in the context of the modern day internet and social media, said Brian Jenkins, a terrorism expert and senior adviser to the nonprofit Rand Corp. “I’m wary of the new counterterrorism legislation that makes us decide, ‘Well, you’re a terrorist, this group is a terrorist, this group is a terrorist,’ which would be a long and futile argument, “Jenkins said. “Examining communication technologies and the way these platforms work and govern themselves is something we need to do.” Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, blamed the rise of right-wing extremism entirely on the feet of former President Donald Trump and social media platforms that have provided refuge for dangerous rhetoric. “There is no longer a need for a person to move to a clandestine complex in the woods; today, you can find hate 24/7 with just a few clicks on your phone,” Greenblatt said. Of the 17 U.S. deaths last year that ADL has linked to extremist activity, 16 of them were caused by groups or individuals who supported a right-wing ideology, he added. He called the Capitol riots “the most predictable terrorist attack in American history” and a “watershed moment” for the U.S. white supremacist movement. which would give the federal government more authority and resources to investigate, prevent and respond to the threat, although it pauses to put it on the same plane with international terrorism. He also called for the banning of extremists from the military, law enforcement and elected offices; stricter controls on social media; a joint effort to prevent radicalization; and targeted by foreign supremacist groups. “Make no mistake, this move is a global threat,” Greenblatt said. “There is no silver bullet to stop the threat of internal terrorism. A single statute will not solve the problem. This is a multi-pronged approach to addressing a multifaceted issue.” U.S. law enforcement agencies are in the process of conducting a comprehensive intelligence assessment of the scale of the threat, a review the White House said it would wait for before deciding whether to pursue Canada’s leadership of white supremacist groups. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2021. James McCarten, The Canadian Press

