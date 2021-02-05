Nano-chameleon with ‘extremely large’ genitals may be the world’s smallest reptile

A small chameleon with extremely large genitals may be the smallest reptile in the world.

Two individuals of species, called Brookesia nana for its nano size, were discovered in a degraded rainforest in Madagascar in 2012.

The male measured 21.6 millimeters from the snout to the tail (a shade longer than the width of an Australian coin 5 cents) and the female was significantly larger, measuring 28.9 mm from the bottom (closer to the width of a coin 20 cents).

Discovery of their discovery in Scientific Reports last week, researchers wrote that individuals may belong to “the smallest reptile species in the world.”

(Previous record holders were a West Indian gecko and one different Madagascan chameleon.)

The couple were believed to be mature adults due to the presence of eggs in the body of the female lizard, plus a fully developed and extremely large hemipen in the male.

Hemipenes are a pair of penis-like reproductive organs found in male snakes and lizards.

And E B. mother the hemipenes were nearly 20 percent longer than her body, the researchers found.

The male may need these genitals, they suspect, “to enable a better mechanical fit” with the larger female.

‘We knew we had found something special’

Since the news of its discovery broke, the well-equipped nano-lizard has become a social media star.

Its existence seemed so strange that Snopes fact verification service had to break away from his usual cover of fake news to confirm that, yes, “a small chameleon with large genitals was discovered in Madagascar.”

Frank Glaw, one of the researchers who first discovered the little creatures, said he and his team knew from the start that they had found something special.

“We immediately noticed that this was most likely a new species,” said Dr Glaw, a herpetologist at the State Collection of Bavarian Zoology in Germany.

“[This was] not only based on its size and morphology, but also on its appearance in high-altitude rainforests, about 1,300 meters above sea level, which is quite unusual for this group of miniature chameleons. “

Genetic analysis revealed the lizards were members of Brookesia a genus of endemic chameleons in Madagascar and known for their small stature.

The finding is a valuable addition to the Brookesia crew, said Jane Melville, herpetologist and senior curator of terrestrial vertebrates at the Victoria Museums.

“They are really an amazing group of lizards,” she said.

“They really push the boundaries of how little vertebrates can go.”

It is not just lizards that evolve to be small. All types of vertebrates, that is, animals with a spine are reduced to small size.

the smallest known frog in the world, for example, is the size of a flight: less than 8 mm from the snout to the ass.

“But there is only one small vertebra,” Dr. Melville said.

Evolution can only shrink bodily tissues so much and still have them function properly, she added.

“These little species of frogs and lizards are really pushing this boundary,” she said.

So why do some animals evolve to shrink?

Being small can bring some survival benefits. It can open up new sources of food by allowing animals to avoid detection by predators.

“They’re not really competing with other vertebrate species,” Dr Melville said.

“Instead, they’re more on the scale of competition with insects.

“But they will probably be affected by large predatory insects.”

In most chameleons, the male is the largest and brightest of the two. But that was not the case with the new species.

While the male and female were both brown and golden mixing in the leaf litter they call the female house had a good 7 mm in the male.

Male (top row) and female (bottom row) show different physical traits. (Supplied: Frank Rain)

Broadly, differences in size between the sexes come down to reproduction.

“In some lizards, females are larger,” Dr Melville said.

“And often, the reason for that is the bigger the female, the more eggs or babies they can produce.”

When men are the older of the two, it is often a matter of maintaining their territory.

“So the bigger you are, the bigger territory you can have and overlap with more women,” Dr Melville said.

“I’m not sure if these [newly described chameleons] they are territorial species, but often in those where females are larger, males are less territorial. “

New species threatened by forest clearing

Madagascar is considered a hotspot for biodiversity and deforestation.

Of the nearly 1,000 vertebrate species on the island, approximately 80 percent are endemic, meaning they are found nowhere else on Earth.

The region lost 40 percent of forest cover from 1950 to 2000, including an 80 percent reduction in deep forest areas.

Madagascar biodiversity forests are threatened by deforestation. (Getty Images: Marco Longari)

One last letter, published in the journal Nature, predicts that the island’s iconic lemur species could lose up to 80 percent of its habitat by 2070 due to deforestation and climate change.

Dr Rain said they discovered B. nana in a forest that had been degraded by the clearing of “cutting and burning” for agriculture and pastures, as well as the extraction of firewood.

“To our current knowledge, the species should be classified as ‘critically endangered,'” he said.

“I hope he can defend himself successfully.”