The ICC paves the way for the investigation of war crimes of Israeli actions

Jerusalem The International Criminal Court said Friday that its jurisdiction extends to Israeli-occupied territories in the 1967 war in the Middle East, appearing to pave the way for its chief prosecutor to open an investigation into war crimes in Israeli military operations.

The ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in 2019 that there was a reasonable basis for opening a war crimes investigation into Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel’s deployment activity in the occupied West Bank. But she asked the court to determine whether it has territorial jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.

The Palestinians, who joined the tribunal in 2015, have made efforts on the issue. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has said the court has no jurisdiction because Palestinians have no citizenship and because the borders of any future state will be set in peace talks.

Palestinians have asked the court to review Israel’s actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, as well as the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the annexation of East Jerusalem.

The international community widely considers the settlements illegal under international law, but has done little to put pressure on Israel to freeze or alter their growth.

The international court is intended to serve as a final tribunal when the judicial systems of the countries themselves are insufficient to investigate and prosecute war crimes.

The Israeli army has mechanisms to investigate alleged wrongdoing by its troops and, despite criticism that the system is inadequate, experts say it has a good chance of circumventing the ICC investigation into its war practices.

When it comes to settlements, however, experts say Israel may have a hard time defending its actions. International law prohibits the transfer of a civilian population to the occupied territory.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. About 700,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Palestinians and most of the international community see the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace.

While the court would find it difficult to prosecute the Israelis, it could issue arrest warrants that would make it difficult for Israeli officials to travel abroad. A case at the ICC would also be very embarrassing for the government.

The ICC could also potentially investigate crimes committed by Palestinian militants, including the targeting of rockets in civilian areas by Hamas rulers of Gaza and other armed groups.

Nabil Shaath, a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the decision and said it proved the Palestinians were eligible to go to the ICC. This is good news and the next step is the start of a formal investigation into Israel’s crimes against our people, he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel. The ruling, detailed in a 60-page legal summary, was issued late Friday after Israel was closed to Jewish Sabbath weekly.

The three-judge panel ruled that Palestine is a State party to the Rome Statute establishing the ICC. With an opposing judge, it ruled that Palestine should qualify as a state in the territory in which the conduct took place and that the court’s jurisdiction extends to East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

Last year, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on ICC officials, including revoking Bensoudas entry visa, in response to court efforts to prosecute U.S. troops for operations in Afghanistan.

The US, like Israel, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the courts. At the time, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the steps were aimed at repaying the investigation into the United States and its allies, a reference to Israel.

The Biden administration has said it will review those sanctions.

Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss contributed.