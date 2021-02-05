Lebanon will facilitate the blockade of the coronavirus in four phases from Monday





BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon will gradually ease the severe blockade of the coronavirus in force from January 11 in four two-week phases starting Monday, the country’s interim government said on Friday. Photograph Photograph: Women sit together during a blockade to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Beirut, Lebanon 3 February 2021. REUTERS / Aziz Taher Lebanon imposed a 24-hour curfew when cases flared up after soft measures during the Christmas holiday period sent out growing infections and pushed hospital capacity to the border. Lebanon is grappling with a devastating financial crisis that has paralyzed banks and stalled resistance amid concerns over rising unemployment, inflation and poverty. In Tripoli, Lebanon’s poorest city, protests culminated last week in the burning of a town hall as demonstrators clashed with police. The caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement that while Sunday would be the last day of the total blockade, some restrictions would remain in place on Monday. We will continue with regulations that will prevent a return to what the situation had achieved before the stalemate, he said. Diab is leading the government in a temporary role as devout country politicians remain unable to agree on an administration since he stepped down following the August 4 bombing of the port of Beirut. Guardian Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy said in the first two-week period of lighter restrictions starting Monday, those wishing to leave their homes will still have to apply for a permit on the available electronic platforms. Details on which economic sectors could open in the next two weeks will be announced within a few hours, he said. Lebanon registered 3,107 new cases on Thursday, with a total of 312,269 cases and a total of 3,397 deaths. On Friday, interim Health Minister Hamad Hasan warned that the situation was still worrying with 98 deaths recorded per day. We must return slowly by adhering to preventive measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing, he said. Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Edited by David Clarke

