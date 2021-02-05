The parties strongly oppose the strategic sale of the steel plant





Reacting to the proposed strategic sale of RINL, feedback was poured from all political parties, across the State. Supporting the agitation taken by Left parties, RINL employees and unions, here, Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan said he should stop and added that he would take it personally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if required. TDP leader Nara Lokesh asked why YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was silent on the issue. He went on to claim that not only will RINL be privatized, but Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha V member Vijaya Sai Reddy will also sell Yarada Hill to private companies. TDP Senior Leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said all parties should come under one umbrella to step up the protest. He also said discussions are starting with all parties calling for a gang across the state. TDP MLA PGVR Naidu said many sacrifices have been made in setting up the plant. Over 60 villages were appropriated and 32 people lost their lives. Moreover, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu had actively participated in the Visakha Ukku- Andhrula Hakku agitation and it is time for him to intervene to see that the sale has stopped. TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu, said that many emotions are surrounded in this factory and can not be privatized like that. He demanded that she be stopped at all costs. TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said RINL had turned into a losing unit only because the demolished mines had not been sanctioned. He warned that the RINL agitation could turn out to be similar to the farmers agitation if the decision is not revoked. BJP MP Sujana Chowdary said merging RINL with SAIL would be a better proposal than a full sale. He also said he would present his suggestion to interested authorities. Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana said the Union government should reconsider its decision to privatize the Vizag Steel Plant. Instead they should share captive mines and make the plant operate at its full installed capacity. Meanwhile, Twitter has shocked with #Visakha Ukku- Andhrula Hakku. Meanwhile, Congressional Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Friday demanded that the NDA government immediately stop privatizing the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Organizing a protest at his residence in Tirupati, the former Union Minister said that privatization was nothing but a betrayal of the people of Andhra Pradesh and that it would only throw the State into further backwardness.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos