International
India orders 83 upgraded fighter jets Tejas-more evolutions may follow
At a ceremony at Yelahanka Air Base in Bangalore this Wednesday, Indian aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aerospace Limited (HAL) signed a $ 6.58 billion deal to deliver 73 new Tejas Mark 1A Light Combat Aircraft aircraft and 10 Tejas Mark 1 aircraft two-seat training in India Air Force.
The order, which received prior approval from Prime Minister Modis’s cabinet in January, actually falls slightly below the projected demand for 83 Mark 1A and 18 coaches, possibly due to financial emergencies imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He completes the initial order for 40 of the base Mark 1 model (including 8 trainers) approximately halfway through delivery to the Indian Air Force. A squadron, no. 45 Flying Daggers, currently operating with the type. HAL has struggled to speed up annual Tejas aircraft deliveries, but these are now assumed to increase to 16 per year in 2021 due to outsourcing and opening of a second production line.
Brand 1A can it is said that make its first flight at the end of 2022 or 2023, with final delivery expected by 2026.
In many ways, India and HAL are relying on major improvements in Mark 1A to validate India’s continued investment in Tejas. If successful, the improved model could pave the way for developments with higher Tejas airframe capabilities.
The single-engine, multi-role Combat Light Aircraft began development by HAL and the India Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s as a final replacement for India’s large fleet of MiG-21 aircraft purchased in the 1960s. Currently, 50 % of Teja components (decided to increase to 65%) are autochthonous; the aircraft includes an American F404 turbofan, Israeli radars and Russian weapons systems.
But given Teja’s long development cycle, the initial Teja plunged into performance to the point that she was refused service with the Indian Navy. The IAF chose to procure Tejas aircraft but the general services auditor criticized the project failed to meet 53 criteria, including deficiencies in its radar and missile warning systems, limited internal fuel, the relative weight of the undercarriage engine under power, and a lack of electronic warfare support.
Mark 1A: Farther flight, harder to get out of killand?
Despite his issues, Tejas has apparently been welcomed by Indian Air Force pilots and the latest Mark 1A model should correct most of the major shortcomings in the Tejas Mark 1s avionics and make it easier to maintain.
For example, while less costly short-haul fighters make sense for a country like India facing military rivals directly on its border, the addition of a Mark 1A fuel air probe will allow more flexible use of Tejas aircraft. in the long-range mission thinks it remains limited by the functioning of the IAF only six Il-78MKI air fuel tanks.
HAL is also exchanging the Tejass ELM-2032 doppler radar with an ELM-2052 electronically active array scanning system (AESA). X-band AESA radars are the gold standard in modern air combat because, in addition to higher resolution and blocking resistance, they are much less sensitive to detection. This is a great advantage, both reducing the risk of actively keeping the radar and increasing the chances of surprising an opponent.
Israel ELM-2052 can scan for both air and surface targets (including synthetic aperture mapping capability) and can maintain 64 trails simultaneously. Unofficial sources claim a distance of 180 miles for large surface targets and 93-124 miles for aerial tracks with a radar cross section of 1 meter square.
However, European missile maker MBDA has stated it will do so not to integrate its high-performance Meteor missiles beyond the visual range, which India is providing for its Rafale fighters. Instead, the Tejas will rely on Israeli-made radar-guided Derby missiles (range 31 to 62 miles depending on model) and Astra Mark 1 indigenous missiles (50 miles distance) due to Tejas integration.
Tejas will also integrate the ASRAAM heat search missile also used by the Royal Air Force. It is essentially a longer-range (31 miles) short-range missile than most of its counterparts, and can also target aircraft up to 90 degrees away from farsightedness and jamming after launch.
The Mark 1A is also getting a new Unified Electronic Warfare Suite which connects together an upgraded Radar Warning Receiver to notify the pilot of hostile radar locks as well as an external Broadband Self-Defense Pods EL-8222. Even this supplement achieves a vital improvement of survival.
Other cuts include an improved motion mapping system for the pilot, which can rely on multiple satellite navigation constellations (Russias GLONASS, Indias IRNSS).
But, as detailed in one article nga Livefist protection, perhaps the biggest step forward Mark 1A will be in terms of maintenance at the squadron level (ie local), including the standardization of spare parts that have so far not been interchangeable between aircraft. Moreover, many parts of the Tejas Mark 1 simply have a lot of screws and were taken forever to replace, so they are being replaced by fast-release fasteners, while new panel displays inside the panel will allow mechanics to control systems without having to need to take everything part.
Tejas evolved: Mark 2 and beyond
India hopes to export Tejas, although its mix of American, Israeli and Russian ingredients may be difficult to rely on for many clients. Egypt, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the UAE have expressed interest anyway, and potentially Indonesia and Vietnam could also adjust to the bill.
Undoubtedly as part of its effort to attract export orders, HAL has provided details regarding the cost of Teja’s current deal. It is said that taxes and customs duties accounted for 9,200 crores and another 11,000 crore will go to ground systems, spare parts and training support. The money is also devoted to design and development costs, and there are also 2,500 crore allocated to calculate possible changes in foreign exchange rates.
Apparently, when you train, the actual cost of the airframe reaches 309 crore ($ 42 million) for the Mark 1A, and 280 Crore ($ 38 million) per trainer. Most new fighter jets on the international market cost between $ 70 million and $ 120 million for the airframe.
But while Tejas surpasses the older J-7 and Mirage aircraft and obviously outperforms the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 Thunder (though the cheaper Thunder is also decided to evolve with longer-range missiles, AESA radars and higher-powered engines), still does not match the cinematic abilities of fighters with an F-16 and J-10 engine operated respectively by Pakistan and China.
HAL hopes to achieve that highest standard of performance by exchanging the Tejass F404 engine with the more powerful General Electric F414 turbofan used in the FA-18 Super Hornet fighters and Swedish Gripen-E aircraft.
This Tejas Mark 2, now officially named Medium Weight Warrior, would feature a long-range infrared sensor, an AESA internal radar, canards (small wings on the nose) for added maneuverability, AI pilot assistance and an integrated sensor / electronic warfare package optimized for central network combat. It would theoretically boast a maximum load of 14,300 pounds at 11 strong points, and increased fuel capacity allowing for double the Teja range.
HAL claims it will complete an MWF prototype by 2022 which will make its first flight by 2023.
As a larger extension, HAL is proposing one motor twin Super Tejas to meet the demand for twin-engine twin-engine fighters (TE-DBF), which would also come in a ground-based variant for the IAF service called ORCA (Omni-Rol Fighter Aircraft).
However, Teja’s evolutions face a challenge: they are fourth-generation stealth fighters at a time when countries around the world are pursuing fifth-generation stealth aircraft. While India’s defense dollars are tight, financing both at the same time can be difficult.
Giving up a joint venture to develop a specific Indian FGFA variant of the Russias Su-57 stealth fighter, New Delhi bets are currently placed on the development of an undercover fighter from the HAL called HAL Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (GLASS).
HAL still hopes to restore the extended Tejass development cycle by rapidly improving and evolving the species in the 2020s. Time will tell if the Indian government will remain on board for more advanced Tejas variants as it also weighs in on purchases of foreign models. mature as Rafale and F-15EX, and stealth aircraft, whether domestic AMCA, or foreign prospects such as F-35 or Su-57.
