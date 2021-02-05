No new cases of COVID-19 were found in Nova Scotia on Friday

Local Journalism Initiative

Peel schools reopen Feb. 16, but PDSB silent on cyber attack that has shut down website

Schools in Peel Region are set to reopen on February 16 amid concerns about a recent cyber attack on the Peel County School Board that has forced the closure of its website while issues with online learning system boards can present challenges. As of Thursday morning, the PDSB website was not yet available. This is affecting families on a board that has relied heavily on virtual learning, with a home-based higher education enterprise since September. Peel parents trying to adapt again to school learning and any changes to the virtual model will have to contact teachers and staff directly as the digital attack last week continues to affect his online platforms, files and other systems. In a statement to The Pointer, board spokeswoman Tiffany Gooch said encryption malware was involved in the Jan. 26 cyberattack. Encrypted malware attacks are commonly known as ransomware, where victim data is confiscated and blocked using encryption by a hacker and offers the ability to return data in exchange for a reward or payment. Comprehensive forensic investigation is ongoing and we are unable to provide further details at this time. We will provide the necessary updates as recovery efforts progress, Gooch said. The Cyber ​​Support Services team at Peel Police and the Ministry of Education, along with a cyber security firm employed by the PDSB, are supporting the entire investigation. In a January 28 statement, the PDSB said it did not believe personal or sensitive information had been compromised. However, it is unclear how the outages will affect the future report cards for beginner students, which are expected next week. The website also hosts important information about COVID-19, including the Student Return to School form when a child has met the return threshold after experiencing symptoms. A whole range of educational functions may be affected by the cyber attack last week, but the PDSB did not detail what exactly was affected and how educators and parents will work around the disruption. With schools reopening in less than two weeks, it remains unclear whether the PDSB will have to implement special measures to accommodate classroom and continuing virtual learning due to the closure of some of its digital platforms. . Among these challenges, stakeholders will also need to use new measures to keep students and families safe in schools. At a news conference Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province will introduce new and tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus, including previously available asymptomatic testing, which is done on a voluntary basis and does not will be part of a systemic plan. He also noted the extended screening protocols, which the Peel County School Board had already set starting on December 7, under the direction of the Regional Health Officer Dr. Lawrence Loh. PDSB screening protocols required students to present at least one COVID-19 symptom to be isolated at home and tested. Lecce underlined that local public health units have the authority to close schools if they feel needed to protect their communities, he said. The other two hottest regions, Toronto and York, are also scheduled to open that Tuesday, after Family Day over the long weekend. Students in the northern public health regions returned to the classroom after the winter break, with the rest of the schools to reopen a week before Peel, Feb. 8. On Monday, Lecce announced $ 381 million in federal support, from the $ 2 billion safe return to class. The fund would be used to support reopening. About $ 80 million will go to technology purchases, $ 65 million to personal protective equipment and additional staff, $ 60 million to digital curriculum development and the rest to school ventilation and mental health. About $ 33 million will be allocated for testing and support in hotspot regions. The last injection of this federal funding took place in August, bringing the allocation up to $ 763.34 million for Ontario. The Ford government has not invested any new provincial money since August. They should stop taking out loans for federal funds and invest now to avoid contributing to a third wave, said Sam Hammond, president of the Ontario Elementary Federation of Teachers (ETFO), in a statement Wednesday. The reopening announcement comes as the Province is approaching its review of the 28-day home emergency order next week. Ontarios Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said declining cases signal that schools are safe to reopen. If you look at the numbers and see where we are now, with 1,172 cases and to see Peel under 200 today and Toronto under 500, we have not seen it since early December, said Dr. Williams. We are again before that time. This is still not good enough. Weve got to see [cases] very carefully with our testing. In her daily COVID-19 case updates on Twitter, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that Ontarians can expect to see an underestimation of cases as public health units migrate their data to the case management system. Provinces. We predict fluctuations in the number of issues over the coming days. NDP Education critic Marit Stiles took issue with the ministers’ approach, calling for classes to be closed to 15 students and reiterating party calls for paid sick days amid the presence of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. Unions have been calling for paid sick days since March, but the Ford government has refused to act despite epidemiological evidence presented for months showing a clear link between high levels of infection in areas and the prevalence of people working while are sick in substantial work across the same jurisdictions. Peel since the onset of the pandemic has been hit particularly hard, in part because of its large core workforce. Sending students and staff immediately to schools without substantial new protections could condemn us to repeating the pattern of prevalence, disease and missed school days, Stiles said in a statement. According to provincial data, Peel has had less than 400 daily cases for the last 10 days, averaging 320.1 per day. In the 10 days before the closure of Peels on Nov. 23, the region averaged 412.9 new daily infections, and schools remained open until the closure of the province on Boxing Day, when Peel averaged 455.8 cases per day in the 10 days before closing. . At the time, Provincial modeling predicted that restrictions would still lead to at least 1,500 cases a day for several weeks in Ontario. Peels Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, said at a news conference Wednesday morning in Brampton the good news about the Regions efforts should be looked at alongside the reality of the lack of vaccine supply and variants of the new coronavirus that is now spreading in the community. . Trends across Peel and Brampton, after a long plateau, have finally started to go in the right direction … but we are not there yet, he said. Dr. Loh reiterated at a press conference in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon that schools are the only setting he supports reopening because the issue issues are similar to the first levels in November that allowed case and contact management. He also said that the benefits to students in the classroom outweigh any possible prolonged risks as we continue to decline transmission. Despite his assurances, in Peel, where 86.7 percent of PDSB students were identified as racist in a recent internal poll, the board saw a major shift in virtual-only learning in the fall. According to a board meeting report published in November, online enrollment alone rose to 57 percent of elementary school students and 45 percent of high school students. Parents can also be counted in regions with a high rate of essential workers. The Bramptons positivity rate is still in double digits, at 10.9 percent from 11.7 percent last week, and an incidence rate of 195.7 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 245.1 the previous week. Mississauga also managed to reduce its positivity to 7 percent, from 7.9 percent last week, with an incidence rate of 119 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, from 135 the previous week. During emergency orders, Peel, York and Simcoe are among the public health units reporting the presence of the UK variant of the virus in the community. The first Ontario case of the South African variant was also identified Monday, contracted by a Mississippi man who health officials say had no travel-related contacts. Named variants of the disorder, or VOC, the study suggests they are more transmissible than the original coronavirus type and will likely be the predominant version of the virus on Mars, said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario Science Table, at a news conference last Thursday. Vjosa Isai, Reporter of the Local Journalism Initiative, The Pointer