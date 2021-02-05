Examining the world through signals and systems | MIT News

There is a fascination video animation on YouTube of simulated, self-driving traffic, through a six-lane, four-way intersection. Dozens of cars flow through the streets, stopping, turning, slowing down and accelerating to avoid collision with their neighbors. And not a single car stops. But what if even one of those vehicles would not be autonomous? What if there was only one?

In the coming decades, autonomous vehicles will play a growing role in society, either by keeping drivers safer, making deliveries, or increasing capability and mobility for older or disabled passengers.

But MIT Assistant Professor Cathy Wu argues that autonomous vehicles are just part of a complex transportation system that may include individual vehicles driving vehicles, distribution fleets, human drivers, and a range of last-mile solutions to get passengers to their doorstep. not to mention road infrastructure such as highways, roundabouts and, yes, intersections.

Transportation today accounts for about a third of energy consumption in the US. The decisions we make today regarding autonomous vehicles can have a major impact on this number ranging from a 40 percent drop in energy use to a doubling of energy consumption.

How, then, can we better understand the problem of integrating autonomous vehicles into the transport system? Equally important, how can we use this understanding to guide us toward better functioning systems?

Wu, who joined the Information and Decision Systems Laboratory (LIDS) and MIT in 2019, is Assistant Professor Gilbert W. Winslow of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a key faculty member at the MIT Institute for Data, Systems and society. Growing up in a family of electrical engineers in the Philadelphia area, Wu sought a field that would enable her to utilize engineering skills to solve societal challenges.

During her years as a student at MIT, she met Professor Seth Teller of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to discuss her interest in self-driving cars.

Teller, who passed away in 2014, completed her questions with warm advice, Wu says. He told me, If you have an idea of ​​what your passion is in life, then you should go after it as much as you can. Only then can you hope to find your true passion.

Anyone can tell you to follow your dreams, but his penetration was that dreams and ambitions are not always clear from the beginning. It takes hard work to find and pursue your passion.

Following that passion, Wu would continue to work with Teller, as well as Professor Daniela Russ in the Distributed Robotics Laboratory, and finally as a graduate student at the University of California at Berkeley, where she won Best Picture Award. PhD of the IEEE Intelligent Transport Systems Association in 2019

In graduate school, Wu had an epiphany: She realized that autonomous vehicles fulfill their promise of fewer accidents, time savings, lower emissions, and greater socioeconomic and physical access, these goals should be designed in clearly, whether as physical infrastructure, algorithms used by vehicles and sensors, or deliberate policy decisions.

At LIDS, Wu uses a type of machine learning called booster training to study how traffic systems behave and how autonomous vehicles in those systems should behave to get the best possible results.

Reinforcement learning, which was mostly used by AlphaGo, DeepMinds Go-man-beating program, is a powerful class of methods that capture the idea behind trial and error given an objective, a learning agent constantly strives to achieve target, failing and learning from his mistakes in the process.

In a traffic system, the objectives can be to maximize the overall average speed of vehicles, minimize travel time, minimize power consumption, and so on.

When studying the usual components of traffic networks such as network roads, straits and diversions, and Wu and her colleagues have found that reinforcement learning can match, and in some cases exceed, the performance of current control strategies. traffic. And most importantly, reinforcement learning can shed new light on understanding complex networking systems that have long evaded classical control techniques. For example, if only 5 to 10 percent of road vehicles were autonomous and used reinforcement learning, this could eliminate blockages and increase vehicle speeds by 30 to 140 percent. And learning from one scenario often translates well to others. This knowledge may help one day soon to inform public policies or business decisions.

During this study, Wu and her colleagues helped improve a class of reinforcement learning methods called policy grading methods. Their advances turned out to be an overall improvement of existing deep reinforcement teaching methods.

But reinforcement teaching techniques will need to be continually improved to keep up with the scale and shifts in infrastructure and changing behavior patterns. And the research findings will need to be translated into action by urban planners, vehicle manufacturers and other organizations.

Today, Wu is collaborating with public agencies in Taiwan and Indonesia to use knowledge from her work to lead better dialogues and decisions. By changing traffic signals or using nudges to shift driver behavior, are there other ways to achieve lower emissions or smoother traffic?

I’m surprised by this work every day, says Wu. We decided to answer a question about self-driving cars and it turns out that you can share knowledge, apply it in other ways and then this leads to exciting new questions to answer.

Wu is happy to have found her intellectual home in LIDS. Her experience for him is like a very deep, intellectual, friendly and hospitable place. And she counts among her research inspirations the MIT 6.003 (Signals and Systems) course a class that she encourages everyone to learn in the tradition of Professors Alan Oppenheim (Electronics Research Laboratory) and Alan Willsky (LIDS). The course taught me that so much in this world can be effectively explored through signal lenses and systems, be they electronic or institutions or society, she says. I am just realizing as I say this, that I am empowered by the lids thinking all the time!

Searching and teaching through a pandemic has not been easy, but Wu is doing the best of a challenging first year as a college student. (I have been working from home in Cambridge my short walking trip is irrelevant at this point, she says loudly.) To relax, she enjoys running, listening to podcasts covering topics from science to story and reverse engineering of her favorite Trader Joes frozen foods

Shes has also worked on two MIT-born Covid-related projects: One explores how environmental data, such as data collected from Internet-connected thermometers, can help identify new community outbreaks . Another project asks whether it is possible to determine how contagious the virus is on public transport and how various factors can reduce the risk of transmission.

Both are in their early stages, Wu says. We hope to contribute a little to the set of knowledge that can help decision makers somewhere. It has been very enlightening and rewarding to do this and to see all the other efforts going on around MIT.