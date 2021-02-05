Winston Peters for Governor General? No thank you, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has resolutely ruled out the prospect of first NZ leader Winston Peters or any other former politician as the next Governor-General.

Asked about the role in Waitangi this morning and whether she thought Peters would be a contender, Ardern said she had no intention of appointing a former politician to the role after Dame Patsy Reddy’s term ended in August.

Ardern said she had not caught the former Deputy Prime Minister and her coalition partner on her visit to the north.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hosts her Waitangi Day bacon breakfast. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peters’s First NZ party was ousted from Parliament in the October election, and he has not spoken publicly since. He was not at any of the usual Waitangi ceremonies other than Shane Jones’ Waitangi party.

Asked if Peters would be a good Governor-General, Ardern said no former politician should have the job.

“I think the position of the Governor-General, as important as it is, is not rightly held by past politicians of the central government. This has only happened once in our history, and at the time it was quite controversial. I I prefer to remove that controversy.

“There are a number of fabulous candidates. It is a no to every past central government politician and this is a position I have held for some time.

The Governor-General is the representative of the Queen in New Zealand, and the head of state of the country.

It is traditionally someone apolitical.

The only politician who also became Governor-General was former Prime Minister Sir Keith Holyoake. Holyoake was appointed Governor-General by Sir Robert Muldoon from 1977 to 1980, having served as Prime Minister from 1960 to 1972.

It sparked controversy because the Governor-General was traditionally an apolitical role, as a result Holyoake’s term was for a shorter three-year period than the usual five.

Asked if it was time for New Zealand to have its first Prime Minister Mori, Ardern said she believed it was “only a matter of time” before that happened.

She would not choose which of the 15 Mori Labor MPs she thought would do a good job of his own.

Ardern spoke after the Dawn Service and its already traditional Waitangi Barbecue Breakfast: a tradition that has grown to a two-barbecue affair at around 20 and now meets 2500 people.

Ardern said the idea was born out of her love for a soft bacon, though the demand was now so high that she often lost herself. “We have always struggled to predict the actual numbers we will have.”

She said she was angry when she saw the enthusiasm of the hundreds who went to the Dawn Service. She said she had expected to see a lower number, due to concerns about Covid-19.

This had seen the Waitangi National Trust decide to keep the Dawn Service completely out this year, rather than personalities going to a whale because of the Treaty. Ardern said he had welcomed her, as he had given her a greater sense of the crowd and atmosphere.

“It was a fantastic environment.”

“Every day Waitangi is a chance to reflect on the past year, how we are progressing, our partnership and relationship but also constantly looking forward to it.”

Ardern has never been to Te Tii Marae, but said he was open to it if it was decided that a Prime Minister would return.