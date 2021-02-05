Alibaba News Summary: Growing Festive Meal Deals & A Global Culinary Journey aired on Fliggy





Alibaba News Summary is a weekly summary of events and happenings throughout the company. This week, we look Alibaba.comDouble-digit growth in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Highlights are the growing offers of online restaurant meals for distribution during the Chinese New Year holiday, a change from the pre-pandemic festive dinner scene. We have news about diplomats in China from all over the world broadcasting live on Fliggy to promote local dishes on the eve of CNY. And we share news about the opening of the newest stores in Tmall and the Tmall Luxury Pavilion. To receive the latest news directly in your inbox, subscribe to the weekly newspaper Alizila. Alibaba International Wholesale Business grew 53% amid the Pandemic Alibaba.com recorded double-digit growth in the quarter ended December 31, 202, according to the group’s latest quarterly earnings released this week. The B2B e-commerce platform was also one of the highest performing group businesses during the period. It generated revenue of RMB3.762 million (US $ 577 million), an increase of 53% year on year. During the pandemic, Alibaba.com saw the number of paid members increase as offline outages challenged SMEs to think beyond traditional sales channels. To that end, the site has expanded its value-added services, such as international shipping and logistics, as well as hands-on support, to help SMEs get their businesses online quickly. As a result, the annual volume of Alibaba.com transactions more than doubled from year to year in 2020. Online meal offers offer nail before Chinese New Year

With local governments urging people not to travel this Chinese New Year and “celebrate in the country” to limit the spread of the virus, restaurants are expecting a boom in online deliveries during the period. According to the latest figures from Ele.me, holiday meal offers have increased 164% from last year, and the app saw a 260% increase in the number of shops serving festive meals for distribution. Separately, Ele.me recently launched a new in-app hiring section to help food and beverage retailers recruit workers during the expected holiday delivery surge. Last month, nearly 1,200 companies tapped the feature to advertise their openings and withdrew more than 10,000 applications from jobseekers. Ele.me is also recruiting more than 15,000 temporary staff to support its shipments to key cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. Diplomats broadcast live on Fliggy to get Chinese Consumers with culinary experience This week, diplomats in China from Belgium, Thailand, Rwanda and Malaysia are broadcasting live on AlibabaThe travel platform, Fliggy, to take Chinese consumers on a culinary journey by showing them how to cook traditional dishes. The ambassadors took the opportunity to entertain spectators who could not travel due to restrictions by introducing famous tourist destinations, festive customs and local produce. Participating countries are part of a growing list of participants in eWTP, an Alibaba-led initiative that helps small and medium-sized enterprises do business globally. The Gucci beauty joins the Tmall Luxury Pavilion The Gucci beauty line officially launched on the Alibaba Group dedicated platform for luxury brands and designers this week, offering the full range of brand makeup and fragrances to more than 770 million customers on this site. Operated by license partner Coty, the digital flag will complement its growing brick and mortar footprint and create a “faster, weaker and safer” shopping environment for Chinese consumers to engage with the brand. The launch also follows the opening of Gucci’s first flagship store, dedicated to fashion collections, in December. Santoni Opens Tmall Ship in China Push On Monday, Italian shoe brand Santoni unveiled its digital store on Alibaba Group’s B2C e-commerce platform, Tmall. It features collections of luxury men and women brand shoes as well as a new capsule collection, marking Kau’s coming Year. Santoni CEO Giuseppe Santoni said Covid-19 has accelerated the company’s plans to expand its digital presence in China. The preparations that led to the launch of the collection took the brand only four months, while previously it took about 12 months. “This partnership with Tmall will allow us to reach Chinese customers, engage them with our authentic history of heritage and excellence, and let them love our brand in an innovative and engaging way,” Santoni said. Sign up for our newsletterto receive the latest Alibaba updates in your inbox every week.

