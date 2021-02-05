P&C International Insurance News: February 2021





Latest insurance news from around the world. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Editor’s note: Here is a summary of the latest US property insurance and victim insurance news Norwegian insurance companies face at least 900 million Norwegian kroner ($ 107 million) in losses following a landslide in December, Forbes reported. On December 30, 2020, rapid mud beneath the village of Ask in Norways Gjerdrum municipality caused a landslide that damaged roads and houses and killed 10 people. United Kingdom now requires all travelers coming from foreign countries to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. MB also decided a ban on travelers from Portugal and South America. The news comes as the British are currently under blockade until at least 19 February for Wales, 22 February for England and at least until the end of February for Scotland. India The Minister of Finance announced that the nations insurance insurance investment rules will increase the foreign ownership limit from 49% to 74% and that measures will also be taken to address regulations restricting foreign ownership in Indian insurers. We have long advocated for the additional opening of India’s insurance sector, said Steve Simchak, head of international department, VP at the American Property Insurance Association, in a statement. This will provide opportunities for US insurance groups, support employment in the US and India, provide expanded insurance access for Indian citizens and businesses, and support economic growth and stability. Asia-Pacific regions The liability insurance market is projected to grow at a complex annual growth rate of 3.8% from $ 28.8 in 2019 to $ 33.4 in 2023, says GlobalData. The demand for commercial insurance lines, including employee competence, professional / managerial liability and cyber insurance, is supporting the development of industries. Singapore also requires that all travelers arriving in the state city who are not citizens take COVID-19 tests, said the Minister of Health in a statement. Visitors applying under Pass Travel Air (ATP) and Reciprocal Green Lanes (RGL) will also need to withhold a minimum of S $ 30,000 (US $ 22,430) in travel insurance coverage for possible medical treatment and hospitalization. regarding COVID-19. Croatian insurers are facing a wave of insurance claims after the earthquakes in 2020 left many residents uninsured to rebuild themselves, Bloomberg reported. Insurance companies Croatia Osiguranje dd and Euroherc Osiguranje dd, Allianz SE and Vienna Insurance Group AG are seeing increasing demand as property owners who previously lacked earthquake insurance are now eager to gain coverage. Based in London Investors Aviva, part of the Aviva Group, announced they would do so relocate from oil, gas, mining and utilities companies and will require non-responsive companies to distribute zero-zero field emissions 3 by 2050 and set up transition maps to demonstrate their commitment to immediate climate change action. Eight European insurers operating in all 18 partner countries B3i Services AG, a global industry-led initiative, to get started Unity Eurapco, the first global operational solution in blockchain infrastructure, enabling the transfer of optional risks within a network of enterprises. Thailand The overall insurance market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from THB253.6 billion ($ 8B) in 2019 to 285.6 billion THB ($ 9.4 billion) in 2024, according to GlobalData. Related: P&C International Insurance News: January 2021

