UN envoy drops military coup in Myanmar, demands release of detainees





The UN special envoy to Myanmar has strongly denounced the country’s military over the coup earlier this week and called for the release of government officials, the UN chief’s spokesman said on Friday. Telephone conversations between Christine Schraner Burgener and Myanmar Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief So Win took place Wednesday evening through Thursday, becoming the first contact between the United Nations and the country’s army since Monday’s ransom, Stephane Dujarric , spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a news conference. Myanmar army armored vehicles stay in Naypyitaw on February 3, 2021. (Anadolu Agency / Getty / Kyodo) The UN envoy “reiterated the strong condemnation of the Secretary-General of the Army for disrupting the democratic reforms taking place in the country,” the spokesman said, adding that it also “stressed the need to advance progress in key areas the safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees. “ While noting that it was a “quite long” conversation and characterizing the dialogue as “very important”, the spokesman did not reveal how the military side responded during the talks with the envoy. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s National League for Democracy party issued a statement Friday addressing the UN chief, calling for co-operation towards the release of detained officials including Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint. The statement also urged Guterres not to recognize the military junta that seized power in the coup, overturning the process of democratizing the Southeast Asian country. Noting that the military came to power illegally, with the unfounded claim that the results of the November general elections were fraudulent, the NLD urged the United Nations to work together with the international community to secure the release of those arrested and to take collective steps to ensure democracy and freedom for the people of Myanmar. The UN Security Council on Thursday expressed “deep concern” over the declaration of a state of emergency by the military following the coup and the banning of government leaders. In a press release, the Security Council also called for the “immediate release” of those detained.







