Rosatom work overseas unaffected by pandemic, says DG: Corporate





05 February 2021 Rosatom’s foreign order portfolio remains at over $ 250 billion and, in a 10-year perspective, “moves about” $ 140 billion, CEO Alexey Likhachov said yesterday during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The two men discussed the results of the state corporation’s work in 2020, the implementation of current projects, as well as the direction of strategic development, including green regulation and digitalization of the economy. Mishustin and Likhachov yesterday (Image: Russian government) Rosatom invested about RUB250 billion from its own funds and Rs 130 billion from the state budget. “This is a lot of money and I want to report to you that we have almost 100% execution of budget money, that we are working very carefully and responsibly with money from the state budget,” Likhachov said. Mishustin noted that Rosatom is active in 12 countries, including Belarus, where a VVER-1200 unit is being commissioned. “It seems to me that Rosatom has gone beyond just nuclear power and that you are now engaged in a number of technologies more widely,” he said. “Technology is digital technology, it ‘s quantum computing, laser technology and more.” Likhachov said it was welcome that, “during a difficult year”, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed (in April 2020) decree Development of equipment, technologies and scientific research in the field of use of atomic energy in the Russian Federation for the period up to 2024. “Not everything in 2020 went as we predicted and there were some difficulties,” he said. “But we did not stop any construction work and in fact we significantly increased foreign income.” This was thanks to assistance from Rosaviation, the border service and the Ministry of Health in moving 22,000 Rosatom employees to its construction sites in other countries. Rosatom is working to promote nuclear energy as a low carbon source of electricity, not only in Russia but internationally, Likhachov said. As part of this effort, he stressed Russia’s unification with the United Nations Global Compact – the largest UN international initiative on corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. “We are not standing still. We are working with the United Nations and we have joined the UN Global Compact and we have our policy there. But we understand that we will not be able to manage alone, and in that sense, “Of course, within the framework of international negotiations, within the framework of bi- and multilateral contacts, the promotion of nuclear energy as environmentally friendly, as green, is extremely important to us.” The transcript of their discussion is here. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

