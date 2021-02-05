International
Greene removed from House of Violence rhetoric committees – National & International News – FRI 5Feb2021 –
Greene was removed from the committees of the Chamber. The Senate takes the first step to pass $ 1.9T COVID aid without the GOP. Biden ends US support for Saudi war in Yemen. The Nazi secretary is accused of 10,000 murders.
NATIONAL NEWS
Greene was removed from the committees of the Chamber
Members of the House of Representatives have voted to remove GOP extremist lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene from both committee positions. In an earlier vote, the GOP had voted not to punish Greene in any way for its violent rhetoric before taking office. Over the years, both before and during her candidacy for office, Greene had posted content and comments advocating executions and violence against prominent Democrat lawmakers.
After the emotional testimony, all House Democrats and 11 Republicans voted to remove Greene’s committee seats. One of the most compelling testimonies came from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Hoyer featured a graphic posted by Greene on her Facebook page last year. The image reads “Squad Worst Nightmare” and shows Greene playing an AR-15, with superimposed images of progressive lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
The Senate approves the budget bill to pass $ 1.9T COVID aid without the GOP
The Senate voted along party lines yesterday to support a budget reconciliation bill as the first step toward approving a new COVID-19 stimulus package. The reconciliation process will allow Democrats to pass the eventual package by a simple majority. Without this procedure, it is doubtful that they would get the 10 votes needed by GOP Senators to break a task on such a bill.
Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first ballot for breaking votes in support of the budget bill. The budget bill will now go to the House for approval. The drafting of the final $ 1.9 trillion package is likely to begin shortly thereafter.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Biden ends US support for Saudi war in Yemen
At the end of last month, White House announces they will “ban” arms sales to Saudi Arabia. This was a sharp reversal of Trump-era politics, in which arms sales to the kingdom reached unprecedented levels. Now, President Biden has announced that the US will no longer support the war Saudi Arabia has waged against its impoverished neighbor Yemen for the past 6 years.
The war began as an attempt to quell an Iran-backed Houthi rebellion against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Since then an entrenched battle has been waged against various difficult factions. Meanwhile, the already impoverished population of the country has become largely dependent on foreign aid for bare survival. This has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
Although the US will no longer support the offensive war, Biden pledged to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities. Saudi Arabia welcomed the remarks, despite the end of US support for the war in Yemen. But Trump had already sold them $ 10 billion in weapons, so they probably won’t run out soon.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Germany accuses the Nazi secretary of collaborating in 10,000 murders
Germany has accused an unnamed woman who worked as a secretary in a Nazi concentration camp of helping to kill 10,000 people. In particular, the woman is accused of “assisting those responsible in the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Russian Soviet prisoners of war in her role as stenographer and secretary of the camp commander.”
The woman was a minor at the time, and so will be judged as a minor. This echoes the case of former SS guard Bruno Dey, who was sentenced last year at the age of 93. Dey received a two-year suspended sentence, and was also tried as a juvenile.
As it turns out Dey and the nameless woman worked at the Stutthof camp near present-day Gdansk, Poland. In total, about 65,000 prisoners died in the camp throughout its operation.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: foreign policy, House of Representatives, international news, Marjorie Taylor Greene, national news, Nazis, Nazi war crimes, MS New Albany, northeastern Mississippi news, President Joe Biden, right-wing extremism, Saudi Arabia, senate, world news, Yemen
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]