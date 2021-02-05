Greene removed from House of Violence rhetoric committees – National & International News – FRI 5Feb2021

Greene was removed from the committees of the Chamber. The Senate takes the first step to pass $ 1.9T COVID aid without the GOP. Biden ends US support for Saudi war in Yemen. The Nazi secretary is accused of 10,000 murders.

NATIONAL NEWS

Greene was removed from the committees of the Chamber

Members of the House of Representatives have voted to remove GOP extremist lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene from both committee positions. In an earlier vote, the GOP had voted not to punish Greene in any way for its violent rhetoric before taking office. Over the years, both before and during her candidacy for office, Greene had posted content and comments advocating executions and violence against prominent Democrat lawmakers.

After the emotional testimony, all House Democrats and 11 Republicans voted to remove Greene’s committee seats. One of the most compelling testimonies came from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Hoyer featured a graphic posted by Greene on her Facebook page last year. The image reads “Squad Worst Nightmare” and shows Greene playing an AR-15, with superimposed images of progressive lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

The Senate approves the budget bill to pass $ 1.9T COVID aid without the GOP

The Senate voted along party lines yesterday to support a budget reconciliation bill as the first step toward approving a new COVID-19 stimulus package. The reconciliation process will allow Democrats to pass the eventual package by a simple majority. Without this procedure, it is doubtful that they would get the 10 votes needed by GOP Senators to break a task on such a bill.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first ballot for breaking votes in support of the budget bill. The budget bill will now go to the House for approval. The drafting of the final $ 1.9 trillion package is likely to begin shortly thereafter.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Biden ends US support for Saudi war in Yemen

At the end of last month, White House announces they will “ban” arms sales to Saudi Arabia. This was a sharp reversal of Trump-era politics, in which arms sales to the kingdom reached unprecedented levels. Now, President Biden has announced that the US will no longer support the war Saudi Arabia has waged against its impoverished neighbor Yemen for the past 6 years.

The war began as an attempt to quell an Iran-backed Houthi rebellion against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Since then an entrenched battle has been waged against various difficult factions. Meanwhile, the already impoverished population of the country has become largely dependent on foreign aid for bare survival. This has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Although the US will no longer support the offensive war, Biden pledged to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities. Saudi Arabia welcomed the remarks, despite the end of US support for the war in Yemen. But Trump had already sold them $ 10 billion in weapons, so they probably won’t run out soon.

Germany accuses the Nazi secretary of collaborating in 10,000 murders

Germany has accused an unnamed woman who worked as a secretary in a Nazi concentration camp of helping to kill 10,000 people. In particular, the woman is accused of “assisting those responsible in the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Russian Soviet prisoners of war in her role as stenographer and secretary of the camp commander.”

The woman was a minor at the time, and so will be judged as a minor. This echoes the case of former SS guard Bruno Dey, who was sentenced last year at the age of 93. Dey received a two-year suspended sentence, and was also tried as a juvenile.

As it turns out Dey and the nameless woman worked at the Stutthof camp near present-day Gdansk, Poland. In total, about 65,000 prisoners died in the camp throughout its operation.

