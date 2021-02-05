The International Criminal Court paves the way for the investigation of war crimes in Israel





The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday opened the way for a prosecutor to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian territories. In a 60-page ruling, the court said its jurisdiction extended to Israeli-occupied territories in the 1967 Eastern War, appearing to pave the way for its chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to open an investigation into Israeli military action in The Gaza Strip, also as an activity of Israel’s settlement in the West Bank. Bensouda said in 2019 she had a reasonable basis to open a war crimes investigation, but she asked the court to determine if she had territorial justification before proceeding with the case. She cited both the Israeli Defense Forces and Palestinian armed groups, such as Hamas, as possible perpetrators. Israeli tanks in June 1967 during the Six Day War in the Golan Heights. AFP through Getty Images In a majority decision released Friday evening, the judges said yes. “The territorial jurisdiction of the Court in the Situation in Palestine … extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” they said. The Palestinians, who joined the tribunal in 2015, have asked it to consider Israel’s actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, as well as the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. annexed east. Download NBC News app for news and policies Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. About 700,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Palestinians and most of the international community see the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace. Welcoming the decision, Nabil Shaath, a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the decision was good news and the next step is to launch a formal investigation into Israel’s crimes against our people. However, the court could potentially investigate crimes committed by Palestinian militants, including the targeting of rockets in civilian areas by Hamas, the Islamic group that rules the Gaza Strip and has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and others. Other armed groups may also be investigated. While the court would find it difficult to prosecute the Israelis, it could issue arrest warrants that would make it difficult for Israeli officials to travel abroad. A case in court would also be very embarrassing for the government. Israel, which is not a member of the tribunal, has said it has no jurisdiction, although the international community widely considers the settlements illegal under international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the court ruling violates the right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism and played into the hands of those who undermined efforts to expand the circle of peace. The US, like Israel, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court and last year, the Trump administration imposed sanctions against its officials. The U.S. also revoked Bensouda’s visa, in response to the court’s efforts to prosecute U.S. troops for operations in Afghanistan. The Biden administration has said it will review those sanctions. Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Goldman and Lawahez Jabari contributed.

