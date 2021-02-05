India seeks Canada’s help in vehicle probe





India may ask the Canadian government to help investigate the ancestors of individuals and groups claiming responsibility for creating a toolkit for those supporting agitation against farm laws, especially in connection with Republic Day violence in New Delhi. Senior Indian officials told HT that if the Delhi Police were to prosecute Canadian-based individuals, such a request is valid under the New Delhi mutual legal aid treaty it has with Ottawa. We will take it up with the Canadian Government when we need the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in Canada, an official said. The toolkit, which was posted on Twitter by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organization, the Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ) ). HT got in touch with PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal, who agreed to an interview but later said he would issue a statement on the spot. The toolkit is in support of farmers’ agitation and ostensibly aims to increase its profile internationally. PJF has also worked in coordination with the World Sikh Organization or WSO, which has been critical of India, despite the ruling government, for several years, and, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia, wanted to create an independent nation, Khalistan when it founded. PFJs co-founder Anita Lal joined the WSO as its Director of Community Development on 1 February. The two organizations, along with two others, issued a press statement criticizing the actions of the Indian government following the January 26 violence. According to an interview with a campus magazine, Dhaliwal is a former student at Fraser Valley University in British Columbia, and worked briefly in Silicon Valley before returning to Vancouver. He also founded the Vancouver Bhangra International Celebration Society and was director of strategy at Skyrocket, a brand of a web design agency in Vancouver. In a January 26 interview with Canadian network Global TV, Dhaliwal said the #AskIndiaWhy campaign was launched to raise awareness so that in the eyes of the world towards India, the government is less likely to undertake any extreme violence against farmers. Such control, he said, was necessary so that India would not massacre protesters who oppose these laws. The updated handbook posted by Thunberg gave a brief description of farmers’ ongoing agitation and urged people to participate in or organize ground protests, post tweets supporting the agitation, contact legal representatives and sign petitions. To be sure, it did not seem to be commonplace as instructions for online protest campaigns go. The PFJs website appears to be temporarily down, but the AskIndiaWhy site features a Sikh Sovereignty section, with its site linking to publications from the Khalistan Center. The Centers ’online presence, at Khalistan.org, says prominently, mobilizing the Khalsa panth to effectively reach Khalsa Jee De Bol Baalay through the creation of an independent Khalistan. Dhaliwal, described as a community activist, also moderated a panel discussion last year entitled Khalistan, a talk on trauma, racism and sovereignty, hosted by the FRY.

