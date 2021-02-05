Jamaica calls marijuana shortage a ‘cultural embarrassment’ | World News





Bad weather and declining number of farmers have led to a marijuana shortage in Jamaica. Marijuana fields were ravaged by heavy rain during last year’s stormy season, before burning in the ensuing drought, leading to losses of tens of thousands of dollars. “It destroyed everything,” said Daneyel Bozra, who grows marijuana in the southwest of Jamaica. Strict COVID-19 the measures exacerbated the situation, particularly a curfew at 18:00 which meant that farmers could not tend to their fields at night as is routine. Lack of roads forces farmers to walk in their fields and then get water from wells and springs. Many were unable to do those jobs at night due to the clock stop. “It’s a cultural embarrassment,” said Triston Thompson of Tacaya, a consulting and brokerage firm for the legal cannabis industry in the country. He added: “Last year was the worst year. We have never had this amount of loss. Something is so funny that cannabis is short in Jamaica.” Jamaica, which has long been associated with pots, reggae and Rastafarians, authorized a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized possession of small quantities of weeds in 2015. People caught with two ounces (56 grams) or less of cannabis are presumed to pay a small fine and face no arrest or criminal record. The island also allows individuals to cultivate up to five plants and Rastafarians are legally allowed to drink marijuana for sacramental purposes. But the implementation is inconvenient, as many tourists and locals continue to buy marijuana on the street, where it has grown less – and more expensive. Paul Burke, chief executive of the Ganja Producers and Producers Association in Jamaica, said people are no longer afraid to shut down now as the government allows small amounts to be owned. He said cannabis stigma has diminished and more people are appreciating its required therapeutic and medicinal value during the pandemic. But the Government Cannabis Licensing Authority – which has authorized 29 growers and issued 73 licenses for transportation, retail, processing and other activities – said there is no shortage of marijuana in the regulated industry. Farmers and activists say weeds sold through legal ambulances, known as herb houses, are out of reach for many as it still costs five to 10 times more than the pot on the street.

