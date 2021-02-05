Graphic Packaging International Continues the Flow of Keelclip Winners with PAC Prize Winning





The global leader in paper-based packaging solutions, Graphic Packaging International (Grafic Packaging), has secured another recognition for the KeelClip recyclable cardboard beverage solution at the PAC Global Leadership Awards. KeelClip, a replacement solution for plastic rings, upper clips and shrink wrappers, was chosen for a distinction award in the Sustainable Design Package Innovation category during the PAC Virtual Summit One of 100 Diversity of Thought. Creating sustainable solutions is at the core of Graphic Packaging international innovation efforts, said Ricardo De Genova, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and New Business Development in Graphic Packaging. They are pleased that KeelClip has been praised with this rating by the PAC Packaging Consortium and are honored to be ranked among the best packaging innovators in the world. As we move into 2021 and beyond, we will continue to build the KeelClip portfolio, among other solutions, to address the ever-evolving challenges of the market, to provide better classroom hygiene, strength engineering and differentiation on the shelf while ensuring consistency remains before the mind. We are excited to continue to bring what comes to the packaging industry in terms of design and innovation. The multi-priced KeelClip solution has proven to be economically viable for customers worldwide since its inception. As the first beverage clip of its kind to fit all sizes, diameters and configurations of beverage cans, the innovation goes beyond competitive value-added offerings such as optimized branding and orientation options. The PAC Global Leadership Awards, organized annually by the PAC Packaging Consortium, celebrate the mastery of the industry by recognizing the world’s best packaging in brand marketing and package innovation. These years the winners were practically announced at the Thought Diversity Summit on February 4, 2020. The full list of winners can be viewed here.







