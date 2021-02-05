Biden signs foreign policy memorandum putting US at the forefront of LGBTQ global rights

President Joe Biden has issued a landmark memorandum engaging the United States to promote LGBTQ rights on the international stage.

Released to the public on Thursday evening, Memorandum on the Advancement of the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex People around the World directs US agencies operating abroad to ensure that US diplomacy and foreign aid promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI + persons.

It calls for agencies to combat the criminalization of LGBTQ identity or behavior, to protect LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers, to address human rights abuses affecting LGBTQ people, and to work with like-minded nations and international organizations to fight discrimination. There are approximately 70 countries in the world that currently have laws criminalization of same-sex relationships between consenting adults, according to Human Rights Watch.

Barack Obama issued the first presidential memorandum directing U.S. agencies abroad to promote LGBTQ rights globally in 2011. Biden showed that his order is based on that historical legacy.

Around the globe, including at home, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and transgender (LGBTQI +) activists are fighting for equal protection under the law, freedom from violence, and recognition of their fundamental human rights. in the memo, in part. The United States is at the forefront of this war by speaking out and standing firm for our most precious values. It will be the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of individuals. LGBTQI + worldwide.

Biden announced the directive earlier Thursday in a State Department speech in which he promised to revitalize our leadership on LGBTQI issues and make it international.

When we uphold the equal rights of people around the world, women and girls, LGBTQ individuals, indigenous communities and people with disabilities, people of all ethnicities and religions, we also ensure that these rights are protected for children ours here in America, he said.

He added that the US can no longer be absent from the world stage.

The memorandum also calls for any policy contrary to its directives to be repealed, including those issued from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021. It gives agencies 100 days to report to the president on their progress and recommended additional actions.

Biden made LGBTQ rights a cornerstone of his campaign by promising to help pass the Equality Act, which adds sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of features protected in many federal civil rights measures. His LGBTQ platform It also includes restoring protections for LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness, combating violence against transgender women of color, ending broad exemptions to anti-discrimination laws, and halting the HIV / AIDS epidemic by 2025.

File Doug Mills / Getty Images

Since taking office less than a month ago, Biden has already lifted the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving openly in the military and issued an executive order directing federal agencies to implement the historic Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. . Clayton County, Georgia, which established that discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation and gender identity violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The Campaign for Human Rights, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, said the memorandum signaled that the United States is a nation that values ​​LGBTQ people at home and abroad and is willing to fight to ensure that every person is able to live free and equal.

Mark Bromley, chairman of the Council for Global Equality, an LGBTQ foreign policy advocacy group, said he was pleased to see that refugee concerns and LGBTQI were so evident in the first foreign policy presidents’ speech.

“It was important for him to acknowledge that there is no longer a clear line between foreign and domestic policy and that when we protect LGBTQI rights abroad we are also keeping them at home for our children,” he said in a statement. .

Bromley contrasted Bidens’ support for the global LGBTQ community with that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. In 2019, then-US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell announced that he was leading an initiative of the Trump administration to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. But that campaign was completely rhetorical, Bromley said, and was never backed by Trumps Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

There was never any serious investment of money or diplomatic capital to realize it in the last administration, Bromley told NBC News. We hope that we really expect the Biden administration to take a much more serious and principled approach to decriminalization. He urged Biden to start making his promises by appointing a special envoy for LGBTQ rights within the State Department, a position set by Obama Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015. He remained free while Trumps was in office, but both Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have vowed to fill the role quickly.

Despite the increasing violence against LGBTQI people worldwide, Blinken said at his congressional hearings in January. I think the United States playing the role it should play in raising up for and protecting the rights of LGBTQI people is something the department will take and take immediately.

On Wednesday, Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., And Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.

The United States must reaffirm its support for the promotion and protection of LGBTQI rights worldwide and re-engage as leaders in these matters after four years of harmful and discriminatory policies, said Markey, a member of the Committee on Relations Outside the Senate, a statement. This legislation will make it clear that the United States is committed to protecting human rights for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In addition to cementing the role of special envoy, the International Human Rights Act also requires the State Department to respond to discrimination and anti-LGBTQ violence, coordinate with local and international advocacy groups, and pursue LGBTQ rights in State Department Report on Human Rights, among other directives.

Many of the bill directives have been referred to in the presidents’ memorandum but, lawyers say, the move would ensure efforts to protect the rights of sexual and gender minorities would go beyond the Bidens administration.

It institutionalizes a strong commitment to promoting LGBTQI rights everywhere, said Graeme Reid, director of the LGBTQ Human Rights program.

