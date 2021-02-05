International
Stephen McNeil ‘proud’ of legacy as NS Liberals prepare to elect new leader
HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil held one of his last briefings with reporters on Friday as the Liberal party prepared to elect a new leader.
On Saturday, leadership congressional delegates will choose from a nomination of former McNeil cabinet ministers: Iain Rankin, Randy Delorey and Labi Kousoulis.
McNeil told reporters Friday until his new successor swears he will continue to take over as prime minister. An oath date for the next Liberal leader and prime minister has not been announced.
“I will work on a transition to ensure that the new leader has the full capacity to move on to deal with COVID and other things,” McNeil said.
Read more:
Prime Minister Stephen McNeil addresses leadership, legacy and appreciation in Cabinet closing remarks
Members of his cabinet often referred to him as the “boss” and he made no secret of how much he liked the job. He announced his retirement after 17 years in politics, following a cabinet meeting last August. The prime minister chaired his last cabinet meeting on Thursday.
“I am proud of my record as Prime Minister of this province, not only last year, but over the last seven years,” he said. “I believe this province is in a position to weather COVID better than any other country.”
During his time in office, McNeil gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative and won over majority governments back in 2013 and 2017, in large part by delivering on the promise to control spending.
Trends
GameStop shares fall further, leaving hardship for late investors
Defendant Amanda Todd is extradited to Canada to face charges
His government passed five balanced budgets in a row, and McNeil said his fiscal management style made it possible to invest in areas such as health and education.
Still, the pandemic ate what was a small surplus, leaving the deficit at $ 778.8 million since December. However, McNeil said his successor is likely to deal with a budget deficit of about $ 500 million by the end of the fiscal year.
“I am proud of the fiscal health of this province,” he said.
Often ridiculed for his struggle to curb public sector wages over the years, McNeil was asked about the difficult lessons he had learned in public life. He said he learned that events can change governments as well as individuals.
“Everyone talks about the desire for change and everyone encourages you to make a change until it affects it and suddenly it’s not such a good idea, but this is the reality,” McNeil said. “We really have two choices: either we shape change or change will shape us.”
Read more:
Stay home for Nova Scotia Liberal leadership virtual race as voting begins Monday
McNeil added that he remained loyal to himself while in office. “I never wanted to leave this job and tell someone I was paralyzed by the opportunity,” he said.
He has said he plans to sit in the legislature as a member for Annapolis but will not run in the next provincial election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2021.
© 2021 Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]