Stephen McNeil ‘proud’ of legacy as NS Liberals prepare to elect new leader

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil held one of his last briefings with reporters on Friday as the Liberal party prepared to elect a new leader.

On Saturday, leadership congressional delegates will choose from a nomination of former McNeil cabinet ministers: Iain Rankin, Randy Delorey and Labi Kousoulis.

McNeil told reporters Friday until his new successor swears he will continue to take over as prime minister. An oath date for the next Liberal leader and prime minister has not been announced.

“I will work on a transition to ensure that the new leader has the full capacity to move on to deal with COVID and other things,” McNeil said.

Members of his cabinet often referred to him as the “boss” and he made no secret of how much he liked the job. He announced his retirement after 17 years in politics, following a cabinet meeting last August. The prime minister chaired his last cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“I am proud of my record as Prime Minister of this province, not only last year, but over the last seven years,” he said. “I believe this province is in a position to weather COVID better than any other country.”

During his time in office, McNeil gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative and won over majority governments back in 2013 and 2017, in large part by delivering on the promise to control spending.

His government passed five balanced budgets in a row, and McNeil said his fiscal management style made it possible to invest in areas such as health and education.











Still, the pandemic ate ​​what was a small surplus, leaving the deficit at $ 778.8 million since December. However, McNeil said his successor is likely to deal with a budget deficit of about $ 500 million by the end of the fiscal year.

“I am proud of the fiscal health of this province,” he said.

Often ridiculed for his struggle to curb public sector wages over the years, McNeil was asked about the difficult lessons he had learned in public life. He said he learned that events can change governments as well as individuals.

“Everyone talks about the desire for change and everyone encourages you to make a change until it affects it and suddenly it’s not such a good idea, but this is the reality,” McNeil said. “We really have two choices: either we shape change or change will shape us.”

McNeil added that he remained loyal to himself while in office. “I never wanted to leave this job and tell someone I was paralyzed by the opportunity,” he said.

He has said he plans to sit in the legislature as a member for Annapolis but will not run in the next provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2021.