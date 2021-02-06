Goodwill Announces New Leading Market Officer | World News





ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Goodwill Industries International (GII) is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Onney Crawley as Chief Marketing Officer. Crawley brings a wealth of expertise and business-to-business experience with Fortune 500 companies in the areas of marketing, brand management, business development, public relations, advertising and product innovation, most recently serving as vice president. marketing president for Serta Simmons Bedding. She has worked as a high-impact marketing executive for Sears, a holding company for KCD brands including Craftsman and Kenmore, and with Mars / Wrigley, as well as The Kellogg Company and General Mills, Inc. She has led the marketing strategy for businesses with billions of dollars during times of growth and vibrancy, helping brands push their core products further, including Serta mattresses, Rice Krispies, Life Savers and the Craftsman brand. “Onney has led successful marketing campaigns and driven profitable growth for iconic consumer brands,” said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “We are excited that she will join the Goodwill team in raising our overall brand and messages, helping the public understand the critical needs of today ‘s workforce and the work that Goodwill does to help people “Their experience and oversight of brand positioning management, customer segmentation and partner development will help increase brand awareness of Goodwill.” Crawley earned her MBA in Corporate Marketing and Strategy from the University of Michigan. “Effective marketing is about teamwork to promote brand health and equity and deliver results,” Crawley said. “In Goodwill, I look forward to listing various functional groups to further enhance the prestige and recognition of the Goodwill brand.” Crawley will begin her new role on Tuesday, February 16th. As part of its role, it will work closely with the GII executive team to strengthen the Goodwill brand as well as attract new and existing relationships with Goodwill clients, lawyers, financiers, jobseekers and employers. As the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19, Crawley will play a critical role in further influencing Goodwill in communities across the country. ABOUT INDUSTRIES TILL VIRT GOOD INTERNATIONAL TOOD Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 autonomous community-based organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A nonprofit 501 (c) (3) that helps people gain employment, Goodwill is recognized by GuideStar’s highest rated Platinum Approval Seal. Local Goodwill organizations provide skills training, job placement, training services, and other community-based programs. Many services are funded by the sale of donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and in good sale.com®. Last year, more than 22 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received personal services. For more information or to find a Goodwill site near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOOD VIRTUE. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: Goodwill View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodwill-announces-new-chief-marketing-officer-301223097.html SOURCE International Goodwill Industries

Copyright 2021 Association PR Newswire LLC. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos