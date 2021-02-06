FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Bwalya seeks progress against Bayern





Walter Bwalya played in Al Ahly’s victory over Al Duhail

Coach Pitso Mosimane hailed his performance

Can he break his Ahly duck against Bayern Munich? When football fans hear the surname ‘Bwalya’, many instinctively think of Kalusha Bwalya, the former Zambian captain who lost almost all of his international teammates when their plane crashed during a match in 1993. Bwalya was making his way to in the game and thus the same fate was spared. Two years later, his name Walter Bwalya was born in Lubumbashi in Congo DR. With the city more than 2,200 kilometers from Kinshasa, and closer to Zambia than the country’s capital, Bwalya has Congolese and Zambian nationalities. After starting his professional career in Congo DR, the striker then represented several Zambian clubs before joining El Gouna in the Egyptian Premier League. The 25-year-old made rapid progress, scoring his best during his season and a half, which paved the way for a move to Al Ahly in the transfer window. A little over a month later, he finds himself competing in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020. Despite going exhausted in the middle of the second half, Bwalya was still one of the most effective players overnight, winning the ball to set up the Elshahats decisive goal, and almost doubling his lead a little later just to rule out attempts his from VAR from the smallest boundaries. The striker is under pressure to score goals, as he has not yet scored in his short time with the Red Devils. However, the club has great confidence in his striking skills and understands that the pressure he puts on himself may be behind some of the missed chances. “He was close to scoring his first goal for us today,” said Al Ahly Pitso Mosimane coach. “In fact, I thought he had scored, only for technology to decide otherwise. They have a better view than us, so we can not argue with that. “He was strong in attack and we replaced him only in the second half because of the stress and physical damage that these types of games exert on players.” We have seen plenty of CR7 brand celebrations at # KlubWC. We saw him again today … albeit courtesy of @AlAhlyis no.14 And she, @husseinelshahat, was an even extraordinary strike @Kristiano I would be proud pic.twitter.com/K0FwFMkEav – FIFA.com (@ FIFAcom) February 4, 2021 Walter Bwalya will have the chance of a lifetime to face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. If he scored his first goal for the club against the European champions, it would surely be a historic achievement. “He is a good striker and his job is to score goals, so I’m sure the hell they will find the formula again soon,” Mosimane said.







