New Brunswick explores using fast COVID-19 tests for everyday travelers – New Brunswick
New Brunswick is looking to make the most of its COVID-19 rapid test stock.
The government says it is developing a process to use rapid tests for some essential workers who are currently seeking weekly tests. This group includes daily travelers traveling from outside the province for work as well as trucks from the province.
“Public Health is currently working on a process to deliver and set up rapid screening tests on individuals who will require weekly testing in the province,” Department of Health spokesman Bruce Macfarlane wrote in an email.
“Rapid screening tests are currently used in rural health care facilities, emergency rooms, shelters and provincial correctional facilities, as required, with remaining amounts held in storage for unforeseen purposes.
Green leader David Coon says the plan is a smart bet to further protect against coronavirus outbreaks and expects to see it in practice in the near future.
“Really the most important role for those fast tests in the New Brunswick context is to pick the most positive cases among everyday travelers,” he said in an interview.
“A number of our border communities depend on those who travel every day who are doctors and nurses and other health care professionals.”
QMJHL resumes games for all but New Brunswick teams
The province has a reserve of two types of rapid tests, one known as a screening test and the other as a diagnostic.
Dr. Jennifer Russell says the latter is more effective and less deficient and is often used in pre-operative settings as well as in response to outbreaks in long-term care homes and other vulnerable environments.
Russell says screening tests are likely to be located at the border. The province has a larger reserve, but they are not as effective, offering positive-false and negative-false results. Any positive result should be followed by a standard PCR test to be confirmed.
But Russell says the biggest risk lies in potentially false negatives.
“For the false negative, however, this brings a higher risk, because when people are missing, it means they are there broadcasting. “With COVID-19 as we knew, not ideal, but with the new variant, really not ideal”, she said.
“So we want to be careful in what types of situations we use them.”
The Moncton girls gave permission to visit their mother in palliative care
The tests have been approved for symptomatic testing, but Russell says some jurisdictions have used them in asymptomatic testing. But in that case, the tests are less accurate.
“We’re looking at those situations and again it’s all about balancing the risks based on the resources we have, knowing that, again, we have a way to go before we get our vaccines to the extent we want,” Russell said. .
“So we’re trying to manage all these balls in the air at the same time in terms of handling the current explosions, trying to contain them, worrying about the arrival of the new variant, trying to prevent it from reaching the first place and then trying to make sure we have the closest mitigation… try to prevent the transmission of the virus. ”
Liberals say they want to see quick tests for truck drivers from outside the province as well.
“It’s really important to look at the use of rapid tests for truck drivers coming from the west or from states,” said Jean-Claude D’Amours, a Liberal health critic.
People’s Alliance leader Chris Austin says he would like the rapid tests to be extended to anyone entering the province via air travel, including rotating workers.
