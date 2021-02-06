MGM Resorts International is called FORTUNE “The World ‘s Most Admired Company” | News





LAS VEGAS, February 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is on the FORTUNE 2021 list of the Most Admired Companies in the World, available online at www.FORTUNE.com. The survey, considered as a final analysis of corporate reputation, ranked MGM Resorts among the best in the world in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts. The list is a ranking of the most respected and reputable companies in the world, as ranked by peers in their industry. MGM Resorts, a leading global hospitality company, not only offers some of the most popular resort brands in the world, such as Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand Las Vegas, but also holds itself to a high standard within the community. “We are proud of the work we have done to constantly adapt and provide unparalleled guest service during this period of uncertainty,” he said. Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “Moreover, as a senior leader in the hospitality and entertainment business, we take our Social Impact and Sustainability and brand reputation obligations seriously as we strive to make the world a better place.” In May 2020, MGM Resorts released its Seven Point Safety Plan outlining the comprehensive health and safety protocols the company began implementing before reopening its inland resorts, which were temporarily closed in March due to the COVID pandemic. 19. This multi-layered set of protocols and procedures, designed in partnership with medical and scientific experts to prevent the spread of the virus, was one of the first of its kind. Last year, at Southern Nevada alone, the company donated 4 444,000 worth of food, or 370,000 meals. An additional 9 219,000, or 182,000 meals, was donated across regional properties, bringing the company’s total donation to over 2 662,000 in food, or 552,000 meals. MGM Resorts also used their procurement and logistics expertise to support the Nevada COVID-19 task force in procuring 261,000 hospital gowns, 200,000 medical gloves and 500,000 KN95 breathing masks through MGM Macau. Survey methodology Fortune collaborated with their partner Ferries Korn in this corporate reputation study. They started with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-US companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenue from $ 10 billion or more. They narrowed the range to the highest-earning companies in each industry, totaling 670 in 30 countries. The companies with the highest rating were taken from the group of 670; the executives who voted work for companies in that group. To determine the top rated companies in 52 industries, Ferries Korn asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. A company score should be ranked in the first half of its industry survey to be ranked. ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences wide range of restaurant offers, nightlife and retail. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offers United States and Macau, including some of the most popular tourism brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through its “Focus on the Important: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” initiative, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees. guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram. Media contact Kenthea Pedraza MGM Resorts International [email protected] 702-690-8358 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-named-a-fortune-worlds-most-admired-company-301223270.html SOURCE MGM Resorts International

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

