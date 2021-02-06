These European countries are issuing vaccine passports

The notion of vaccine passports is gaining steam all over the world. geti



It is becoming clearer that in the not too distant future, international travelers will require some sort of vaccine passport or vaccine certificate, as a growing number of countries are behind the idea. The appeal is that these documents would allow places to clear travelers upon entry without the need for quarantine and testing requirements.

While the U.S. government has not yet shown support for a vaccine passport, there are signs that the new administration is considering it.

On his first full day in office, President Biden unveiled it National pandemic strategy with 200 pages with seven goals aimed at ending the Covid-19 pandemic. Buried deep in the report, on page 181, is a directive for multiple government agencies to work together to assess the possibility of linking Covid-19 vaccinations to international vaccination certificates and producing electronic versions of them.

In recent weeks in Europe, vaccine certification programs have created a frenzy.

The UK is preparing a certification system that will allow inoculated citizens to travel outside this summer, reported London Times British Foreign Office Secretary James Cleverly told BBC Radio 4 today that it was not uncommon for countries to request documentation on inoculations and that the UK government would work with international partners to do so.

Last month, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she supported the creation of a joint Vaccination certificate established by the EU which may be issued by Member States to their nationals. Von der Leyen even suggested that such a certificate be a medical requirement.

She was answering one letter from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in which he called on the European Commission to introduce a standardized coronavirus vaccination certificate to facilitate travel within the European Union bloc.

While they expect a vaccination certificate to become available across the EU, some EU member states already have or will soon issue their certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

On January 21, Iceland became the first European country to secure Covid-19 vaccination certificates for citizens who have received two doses of the vaccine. Iceland will recognize similar vaccination certificates issued by any EU or Schengen country.

This week, two other Nordic countries, Denmark and Sweden, announced that they will also open digital passports that will not only allow citizens to travel but also dine in restaurants and attend major personal events such as concerts and festivals. It will be an additional passport that you will be able to have on your mobile phone that documents that you have been vaccinated, said Danish Minister of Finance Morten Boedskov. Swedish Minister for Digital Development Anders Ygeman said his country hoped to issue its first electronic certificates in June.

Spain is also bullish on the idea of ​​a health passport. Vaccine certification is something we are moving towards inevitably, said Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez during an interview on national RNE radio last month. It will be a very important element to guarantee a safe return of mobility.

And in a meeting with the European Commission, Portuguese Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita announced that vaccine certification would be easier to manage than the current requirements of Covid-19. Certificates should act as a security test and repeal some border requirements in particular, the requirement for PCR tests, he said.

Cyprus is at the same wavelength. The Mediterranean island country announced it would repeal health requirements such as testing and quarantine for travelers who could prove they had been vaccinated.

Poland also launched a digital vaccine passport last month. Citizens receiving two doses of the vaccine receive a confirmation document with a unique QR code that is downloaded only from the personal public health account of the passengers. A printed version is available for those who do not have a smartphone. The document will be the so-called passport of the vaccinated person, which will confirm that the person has been vaccinated and can exercise the rights to which vaccinated people are entitled, Anna Golawska, Poland’s Deputy Minister of Health, told reporters.

If a country-to-country solution sounds scattered and cumbersome, the World Health Organization (WHO) is also working on a vaccine certification solution that could emerge on a global scale. The WHO position is that vaccine passports would be an improvement over current Covid-19 testing protocols and so-called immunity passports, which prove that someone has recovered from the disease and has antigens.

Since October, the WHO has been working with Estonia to develop a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate using blockchain technology that they are calling a smart yellow card. reported Reuters. Gossip is a 21st-century infringement on the International Paper-Based Vaccination Certificate, more commonly known as the yellow card, which has given travelers around the world decades of analogous evidence that they have been vaccinated against yellow fever. .

