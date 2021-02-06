Interview with OLB Group Inc. on Air at Bloomberg International in the RedChip Money Report





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) –OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce solutions and acceptance for small and medium-sized merchants, announced today an interview with CEO Ronny Yakov will air on RedChip Money Report at Bloomberg International on Sunday, February 7th. at 6pm local time across Europe. The RedChip Money report airs on Bloomberg Television US on Saturdays at 7pm local time to 73 million homes and on the Bloomberg Network in Europe to 100 million homes at 6pm local time on Sundays. In the exclusive interview, Yakov discusses OLBs product solutions in trading services and payment facilitator verticals, electronic payment processing, and crowdfunding services for issuers and brokers / traders. To view the interview segment, please visit https://youtu.be/gzcFc3pttQg The RedChip Money Report provides insight into small-cap investments, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, and interviews with executives. About OLB Group, Inc. OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and trade service provider providing cloud-based trading services to Internet-based organizations with bricks and mortar. OLB offers a one-to-one digital commerce solution that includes website creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outsourcing, sales reporting and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites created to maintain the unique look or feel of merchants ‘websites, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to users and promotes merchants’ brand with leading technology and solutions in shop. For more information about solutions, services or to find a vendor, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data. Statements in advance All statements from OLB Group, Inc. in this press release that are not based on a historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These future statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement the owner’s dormitory system and CRM system, and to distribute our Omni Trade applications. to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our people financing platform. While the Company’s management has supported any future statements contained herein in its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These future statements are based on a number of assumptions about future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current statements. tilla. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include statements of revenue and expected revenue for operations to be generated by OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our current results to differ from what is expected, see the information under the heading Risk factors in the most recent Company records Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and changes thereto, as well as records other public with the SEC as of that date. The company operates in a rapidly changing competitive environment and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not rely on future statements as a forecast of current results. The Company accepts no intent for it and assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos