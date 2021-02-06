PM Modi pays second visit to West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to launch several projects and will also address public rallies in both states. In a short time, this is the second time that the Prime Minister will visit the two countries related to the polls. Prime Minister Modi will launch a program for state highways and major district roads in Assam and major infrastructure projects in Haldia in West Bengal, his office said. These projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for Purvodaya, to boost East India’s growth. The Governor and Prime Minister of West Bengal and the Minister of the Union for Oil and Natural Gas will be present on this occasion Prime Minister’s schedule Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal in Bengal, built by the state Bharat Petroleum which has been built with an investment of about Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. Prime Minister Modi will also open the 348km section of the Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. It marks an important moment towards the achievement of the government’s ‘one nation, one gas network’ project. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the second catalytic-iso-depilation unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tons per year, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a savings of about $ 185 million in foreign currency. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the four-lane crossing at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41. It was built at a cost of 190 Cro Rs. Prime Minister Assam’s schedule In Assam, Prime Minister Modi will launch ‘Asom Mala’, which aims to help improve state highways and the network of major district roads in the state. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the two colleges and medical hospitals, which are being erected in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,100 Cro. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.

