These international films demonstrate the power and persistence of love

While it remains to be seen what this year’s COVID-19-influenced Academy Awards ceremony will look like, my guess is that there will be an Oscar winner for Best International Performance, the category that until recently was well known as the best foreign language film. I have not come close to seeing 93 films that have been accepted record for the Academy, but I am happy to recommend two of them, both dramatic thrillers that demonstrate the power and persistence of love.

Hungarian Delivery has one of the best titles I’ve heard in years: Called Preparing to be together for an unknown period of time. The movie itself is very scary, too: a dizzying noir movie that never goes where you expect it to.

Natasa Stork plays Mrta, a brilliant neurosurgeon of Hungarian descent who has lived and worked in New Jersey. A month ago, she met a doctor there named Jnos (Victor Bod) at a medical conference; they spent a night together and agreed to meet again soon in Budapest. But when she arrives at the agreed meeting point, Jnos is not there. And when she traces him, he claims he does not know her.

Mrta almost heads home, but then suddenly changes her mind. She begins to engage in what appears to be extreme, obsessive behavior, renting an apartment in Budapest and finding a job at the hospital where Jnos works. Jnos is lying, or did she somehow dreamed of their original short meeting?

What makes the enigma so fascinating is that Mrta seems to be driven not only by desire but also by scientific curiosity. The film is based on a rather strange paradox: It is about a human brain expert who questions the limits of her knowledge. And writer-director Lily Horvt deepens the mystery with weird camera angles and strong colors in what feels like a homage to Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo, the ultimate film about romantic fixation and misidentification.

But if Vertigo it was all about a man’s desire to shape and shape the woman of his dreams, Preparations to be together it is about a woman trying to figure out if the man of her dreams even exists. Telling this story from Mrta’s point of view, the film takes the fatal female film-noir body and cunningly turns it on its head. Fascinating way to watch him following Jnos, who then slowly starts following him back. The Stork delivers an extraordinary performance while Mrta, her sharp, intelligent look, sometimes shot in a close-up movie. Her eyes are not just windows to her soul; they reveal the inner workings of a truly beautiful mind.

French Oscar nomination, Two of us, is also about a strong bond that is initially shrouded in secrecy. She follows two retired women who live in the same apartment building and for years have had a loving, passionate relationship. Barbara Sukowa plays the brave, free-spirited Nina, who wants their engagement made public. But the quieter, shy Madeleine, played by Martine Chevallier, is reluctant to tell the truth to her two grown children, whom she is not afraid she will never understand.

Tension escalates into tragedy when Madeleine suffers a severe stroke and her children hire a nurse, played by La Drucker, to care for her. Nina, desperate to be with him and take care of the woman he loves, is left outside in the cold. And because Madeleine can’t move or talk, their relationship feels more like a secret than ever.

What follows is an escalating power struggle between Nina and the nurse, who turns out to be a negligent caregiver and a bad rival. Two of us touches on a number of issues not often seen in movies, including the rights of LGBT couples, elder abuse, and neglect. But it does so within the framework of a cunning house thriller that turns a cozy apartment into an emotional war zone.

Two of us was shot mostly in the southern French city of Montpellier and director Filippo Meneghetti does an excellent job of scheduling suspensions in nearby neighborhoods. With each new turn, he deepens our investments in Nina and Madeleine’s relationship, which burn everything while others threaten to destroy it.

Since Madeleine has been robbed of speech and movement, Chevallier must act almost entirely with her own eyes; it is sad to see her trying and catching up with Nina, even when she can no longer be hugged, just hugged. And Sukowa, a German actress known for her collaborations with the great director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, is being electrified as a woman who refuses to allow disease or bigotry in her path. She makes it hard not to take root for Nina, even when her desperate machines drive her into a kind of madness. Love can do this with you, in any language.

Copyright 2021 Clean Air. To see more, visit Fresh air

DAVID BIANCULLI, HOST:

This is fresh AIR. Our film critic Justin Chang recommends two new films from Europe, the French drama “Two Of Us”, available starting today in virtual cinemas, and a mysterious film from Hungary that is also airing in virtual cinemas. It’s called “Preparing to be together for an unknown period of time.” Both films will represent their places in this year’s Oscar competition for Best International Screening. Here is Justin’s summary.

JUSTIN CHANG, BYLINE: While it remains to be seen what this year’s COVID-influenced ceremony will look like. My guess is that there will be an Oscar winner for Best International Theme, the category that until recently was known as Best Foreign Language Film. I did not approach to see 93 films that have been accepted, a record for the academy. But I am happy to recommend two of them, both dramatic thrillers that demonstrate the power and persistence of love.

Hungarian Submission has one of the best titles I have heard in years. It’s called “Preparing to be together for an unknown period of time.” The film itself is quite scary, too, a dizzying noir film that never goes where you expect it to. Natasa Stork plays Marta, a brilliant, Bulgarian-born neurosurgeon who has lived and worked in New Jersey. A month ago, she met a doctor there named Janos at a medical conference. They spent a night together and agreed to meet again soon in Budapest. But when she arrives at the agreed meeting point, Janos is not there. And when she traces him, he claims he does not know her. Martha almost heads home, but then suddenly changes her mind.

She begins to engage in what appears to be extreme obsessive behavior, renting an apartment in Budapest and finding a job at the hospital where Janos works. Janos is lying? Or did she somehow dream of their original, brief meeting? What makes the enigma so fascinating is that Martha seems to be driven not only by desire but also by scientific curiosity. The film is founded on a rather strange paradox. It is about an expert in the human brain who questions the limits of her knowledge. And writer-director Lili Horvat deepens the mystery with weird camera angles and strong colors in what feels like a homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” the ultimate film about romantic fixation and misidentification.

But if “Vertigo” was about a man’s desire to shape and shape the woman of his dreams, “Preparing to be together” is about a woman trying to figure out if the man of her dreams exists even. Telling the story from Marta’s point of view, the film takes the fatal female noir film body and slyly turns it on its head. Fascinating way to watch her following Janos, who then slowly begins to follow her behind her. Natasa Stork delivers an outstanding performance while Martha, her sharp, intelligent look, sometimes shot in a close-up view. Her eyes are not just windows to her soul. They reveal the inner workings of a truly beautiful mind.

The French Oscar nominee, “The Two of Us,” is also about a powerful bond that is initially shrouded in secrecy. She follows two retired women who live in the same apartment building and for years have had a loving, passionate relationship. Barbara Sukowa plays the brave, free-spirited Nina, who wants their engagement made public. But the quieter, shy Madeleine, played by Martine Chevallier, is reluctant to tell the truth to her two grown children, whom she fears she will never understand.

Tension escalates into tragedy when Madeleine suffers a severe stroke and her children hire a nurse, played by Lea Drucker, to care for her. Nina, desperate to be with him and take care of the woman he loves, is left outside in the cold. And because Madeleine can’t move or talk, their relationship feels more like a secret than ever. What follows is an escalating power struggle between Nina and the nurse, who turns out to be a negligent caregiver and a bad rival.

“Two Of Us” touches on a number of issues not often seen in movies, including the rights of LGBT couples and the abuse and neglect of the elderly. But it does so within the framework of a cunning, homely thriller that turns a cozy apartment into an emotional war zone. “Two Of Us” was shot mostly in the southern French city of Montpellier. And the director, Filippo Meneghetti, does an excellent job of scheduling suspensions in nearby neighborhoods. With each new turn, he deepens our investments in Nina and Madeleine’s relationship, which burn everything while others threaten to destroy it.

Since Madeleine has been robbed of speech and movement, Chevallier has to act almost entirely with her own eyes. It’s sad to see her trying and catching up with Nina even when she can no longer hug, just hug. And Sukowa, a German actress known for her collaborations with the great director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, is being electrified as a woman who refuses to allow disease or bigotry in her path. She makes it hard not to take root for Nina even when her desperate machines drive her into a kind of madness. Love can do this with you in any language.

BIANCULLI: Justin Chang is the film critic for the LA Times. On FRESH AIR on Monday, gender, race and police violence – a conversation with filmmaker Deirdre Fishel about her new PBS documentary “Women in Blue”, which focuses on the Minneapolis police department. The film begins three years ago and ends with the assassination of George Floyd. We also hear from Sergeant Alice White, who is African-American, and one of the female officers in the film, who is committed to changing police culture. I hope you can join us.

(SOUNDBITE OF MIKE FAHIE JAZZ ORCHESTRA, AARON IRWIN AND NICK GRINDER’S “SIMPONY NO. 6, II. ALLEGRO CON GRAZIA”)

BIANCULLI: The executive producer of FRESH AIR is Danny Miller. For Terry Gross, I’m David Bianculli.

(Sound of the orchestra MIKE FAHIE JAZZ, AARON IRWIN AND “SIMPONIA NO. 6, II. ALLEGRO CON GRAZIA” NICK GRINDER)) Transcription provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.