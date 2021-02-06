Is the ‘international tukde tukde gang’ behind the farmers’ protest?

Today’s DNA episode is very important as today, DNA will reveal the real face after the farmers movement in India, which has continued for the last 72 days. His name is Monminder Singh Dhaliwal, and he is creating a dangerous plot to destroy India under the guise of the farmer movement and you can also call him the poster boy of the International Tukde Tukde Gang.

His target is Khalistan. This means that even if the Government of India, today, withdraws the agricultural laws passed by the Parliament and accepts all the demands of the farmers, then also this movement will not end.

Today, even if the Government repeals the agricultural laws, then tomorrow these people will demand the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Then, they will put pressure on the repeal of the citizenship changes and they can also petition for the release of Urban Naxals in prisons. And even if the government agrees to all these demands, then even this movement will not end. This move will not end until the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from the center.

Monminder Singh Dhaliwal is the co-founder of the NGO – Poetic Justice Foundation – the same NGO that prepared a dangerous plan against India on January 26 called Global Day of Action.

It is a Canadian NGO, which was registered on March 23, 2020. And its current status is ‘Active’, which means that this NGO is still fully active and is plotting Khalistan under the guise of the farmer movement.

This NGO has a total of four Directors. The name of the first director is Hardeep Singh Sahota, who lives in a town in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The name of the second director is Monminder Singh Dhaliwal. The name of the third director is Anita Lal. And the name of the fourth director is written as Sabrina Sohi.

We found out that these people have been propagandizing against India on their Twitter Handle for the last few days, which shows that these four people are related to Khalistan and controlling the movement of farmers in India may also be with them.

Monminder Singh Dhaliwal, who described himself as Khalistani, in his Facebook post written on December 27, 2020, also wrote against Zee News.

A company name comes up again and again in this foreign alliance working against India. The name of this company is Sky Rocket and it is a public relations company. And most importantly, Dhaliwal has described himself as the Strategy Director of this company on Facebook.

This company also has a picture of a Canadian MP on its official website. And the name of this MP is Jagmeet Singh, whose visa was canceled by the Government of India in 2013 because then the investigative agencies of India had talked about his connection with Khalistan. And the great thing is that this happened when Congress had a coalition government in place and the Prime Minister was Dr. Manmohan Singh. Think for a second what would have happened if Jagmeet Singh’s visa had been revoked today.

Think how big and dangerous this connection is. And in this, people like Dhaliwal are also seen sharing links with Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada and the Justin Trudeau government there has the support of this party. And the biggest thing is that if Jagmeet Singh’s party withdraws its support, then Justin Trudeau’s government will fall. This shows how far Monminder Singh Dhaliwal is reaching in Canada. And perhaps that is why Canada has become the epicenter of Khalistani propaganda against India, from where efforts are being made to control the movement of farmers.

Another great thing about this connection is that America’s famous pop singer Rihanna, who is tweeting in support of the farmers’ protests, is following Jagmeet Singh on Instagram.

The total number of Instagram users worldwide is more than 100 crore and Rihanna follows only 1525 people out of these 100 crore users and among them is Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Singh in a tweet on February 3 thanked Rihanna for supporting the farmers movement.

A few days ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed the ongoing farmers’ protest in India and said Canada stands in defense of the rights to hold a peaceful demonstration. But when violence erupted in Delhi on January 26 during the move, Justin Trudeau did not respond to or condemn the farmers who did so. Think about how these people provoke the people of a country for their interests.

While Justin Trudeau has supported the continued movement of farmers in India, on the other hand, Canada has opposed the subsidy given to Indian farmers at World Trade Organization meetings for years.

Not only that, in July 2019, Canada opposed granting more MSP rice and wheat to farmers in India and tried to tarnish India’s image before the WTO. What do you think farmers in India are most afraid of? That the government’s new farm laws will end the minimum price support system for crops. Now the question is if Canada is with the constant movement of farmers in India, then why does it oppose India in MSP in WTO?

Now let us tell you about Canada’s neighbor, America, which gave its first response to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India yesterday and praised the farm laws brought by the Government of India. But that is one side of the answer from America. The other side is that the United States, along with the support of agricultural laws, advised India that it should not ban internet services.

We think America forgot the violence in Washington DC on January 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked Capitol Hill, the parliament there. And to deal with these concerns, American soldiers had to shoot bullets. Five people lost their lives in this violence. But now, remember the violence in Delhi on January 26, when an attempt was made to injure police personnel during the tractor parade. They were poured with stones and sticks. 394 Delhi Police personnel were injured by violence. But the police did not take action against any farmer. But perhaps, America cannot understand this.

You also need to understand what the toolkit means, which Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg may have mistakenly tossed on Twitter.

Several action points are prepared to start each movement and then to expand its scope. The document into which these action points are inserted is called the Toolkit. The toolkit is part of any movement strategy, the presence of which can help increase the impact of movement. In the Toolkit, people are given information about campaign materials, news articles. And they are told how to protest.