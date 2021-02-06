Barrie’s husband talks about the violent arrest in the city center captured on video

‘I’m not proud of the way I treated myself. I was definitely not wrong, ‘says Skyler Kent

Editor’s note: The video contains graphic content and languages ​​which may be inappropriate for some readers.

The young man who was arrested in downtown Barrie on Thursday during a violent altercation with police is talking about what happened.

“I’m not proud of the way I treated myself,” 20 – year – old told Skyler Kent BarrieSot Friday. “I was definitely not wrong, but I could have been calmer. Now I’m fine with everyone ‘s support and being at home.”

On the advice of his attorney, Kent said he would not comment further.

BarrieSot also went to Kent’s lawyer, but the message did not return.

Kent has been charged with causing harassment and assault in an attempt to resist arrest. He was released with a promise to appear in court and a venture.

The incident happened Thursday around 3pm along Dunlop Street East in downtown Barrie, near Owen Street and in front of Meridian Place. Videos of the arrest soon began circulating on social media.

At one point in one of the videos taken by BarrieSot, the officer slaps the young man and hits him in the back of the head.

Another video shows the officer on top of the man with a test on his neck. The officer asks, “Do you want that?” followed by “Put your hands behind your back now or I’m enlightening you”.

Passers-by can be heard urging the man to stop resisting, as well as telling the officer involved and those approaching that it was excessive force.

On Friday, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood said she had called the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to investigate the arrest on Dunlop Street and the conduct of the Barrie police officer involved.

The OPP Professional Standards Unit would like to speak to anyone present at the time of the incident to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

In a statement, Greenwood said the decision was based on the need for transparency and accountability.

“I accept the public concern expressing itself based on the limited availability of information at this time,” she said. “I want to assure the community that any detection of misconduct will be prosecuted. I remain committed and supportive of our service and the continued professionalism of our members at a time when our actions are in doubt.”

In an interview with BarrieSot on Thursday, Kelly Platt, who recorded one of the videos, said the incident initially started on the street when Kent passed a red light at Five Points on his skateboard.

Platt’s husband, who was working downtown, told her the young man got a ticket and started skateboarding back east on Dunlop Street.

“This is where the police car chased him down and turned in front of him,” she said. “I heard him ask the officer why he was still bothering him as he had already given him a ticket.”

Keenan Aylwin Council – who represents the city center and has been a supporter of the reallocation of police funds to social services and other areas in what is known as the ‘police retaliation’ movement – says he has seen incidents like this before at Barrie, but was particularly upset by Thursday’s brawl.

“I am very concerned by what I saw. And while this is not the first incident like the one we have seen in our city, it is still unstable to see that level of violence happening in the heart of our city center,” he told Ajlvini BarrieSot.

On Jan. 25 in the city council, Aylwin was the only councilor to vote against the police budget.

However, Aylwin said he wanted to keep the focus on what happened Thursday afternoon downtown.

“I hope the young man is well and has the necessary support. “We must also hold accountable all the officers involved, not only for who committed the acts of violence, but also for those who stand by and watch without interference,” he said.

“We know that police accountability systems in Ontario are fundamentally flawed, and I hope this could be the impetus for a much-needed overhaul of the police system in our province and locally,” Aylwin added. “I hope that the investigation into this incident is complete and truly independent. “The public deserves to know the details of what happened.”