Kashmiri may choose independence upon accession: PM – Gazeta

MUZAFFARABAD: In an important announcement in his keynote address at a public meeting in Kotli on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that the people of Kashmir would be free to decide if they wanted to be part of Pakistan or as an independent nation even after deciding admission to Pakistan in a United Nations-sponsored referendum.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Kashmir Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan made the announcement at a public meeting hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at a playground.

According to the Press Information Office, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s position that the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved by implementing the plebiscite guaranteed in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and said: Once the plebiscite is implemented and the Kashmiris join Pakistan, their relationship will be between Pakistan and Kashmir. He urged people to focus on the war and keep an eye on India’s behavior that he said should be exposed.

Pakistan is so sincere with the Kashmir issue and Kashmir life, the human angle is paramount, that Kashmir aspirations are the most important thing for Pakistan, Mr Khan said. This is the difference between the two. Pakistan standing to the right of Kashmir and India acting as a deceptive way to suppress and illegally invade Kashmir.

No change in Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute remaining anchored in relevant UNSC resolutions: FO

Prime Minister Khan said: The purpose of my visit is to remind the world that you had vowed to the Kashmiris in 1948 that they would decide their future status with their free agreement. This commitment still remains unfulfilled, while during the same period, East Timor, an island of the Muslim-majority Muslim state of Indonesia, was given the same right, leading to its freedom. In the same vein, he added: Secondly I want to tell the Kashmiris on both sides of the divide that after you decide in favor of Pakistan [in a plebiscite], you will be given a right from Pakistan to choose whether you want to stay as part of Pakistan or as an independent nation. That will be your right.

Prime Minister Khan assured the people of Kashmir held by India that not only the Pakistani nation but also the entire Muslim world stood behind them.

If governments in Muslim states are not supporting you for any reason, I want to assure you today that their entire population is behind you. On the contrary, I will go a step further by saying that non-Muslims who believe in justice and human rights also understand that Kashmir should be given the right promised to them by the United Nations, he said.

He said Pakistan had fully understood what a hellish state the people of occupied Kashmir had gone through.

As a father I can understand when the news of a boy’s disappearance or martyrdom is received, the kind of pain you face, the kind of tyrant you are facing. Rest assured whatever and with how much energy I have, I will use it to raise my voice in every world forum and media, he said, recalling that he had stressed three times former US President Donald Trump to help resolve of the Kashmir case.

Please be satisfied. When I had declared that I am your ambassador, I will do my job as long as Kashmir gains freedom from Indian subjugation.

He said when the PTI came to power, he tried his best to send a message of friendship to India and make him realize that its repressive measures would not make Kashmir. Citing examples from Vietnam, Algeria and Afghanistan, he said the story was evidence that even the most powerful army could not win a war in an area where the entire population rose up against it.

India has deployed 900,000 strong armies in occupied Kashmir, but it will fail to subdue the Kashmiris because every new child is born with a spirit to overthrow Indian subjugation.

Even a small portion of the pro-India population has also changed its mind after the August 5, 2019 movement and support for freedom, Mr Khan said. Take my word, any politician in Kashmir who is pro-India can not win elections in Kashmir, he observed.

The Prime Minister said at the beginning after coming to power he was not able to understand why India was not responding positively and was holding dialogue. And when the incident in Pulwama happened and then Indian planes martyred our trees in Balakot, he said he realized they did not want peace and friendship but were using Pulwama and Balakot to win the general election.

Moreover, notes directed by Indian television Arnab Goswamis showed that the attack was pre-planned to win the election, Mr Khan said, adding that the EU report DisinfoLab had further exposed India having used hundreds of pages and fake accounts for spread propaganda against Pakistan. So we were making friends and you were cutting our roots, but what is coming before everyone today? The RSS agenda and their ideology, he said, addressing the Indian leadership.

The Prime Minister said that the RSS ideology had hurt India the most and that was why the country was so divided.

Today Indian farmers are protesting [and] the conditions of Muslims are before all, he added, citing the citizenship law introduced by India that is considered discriminatory against Muslims.

Mr. Modi, my biggest message to you is that the divisions you are making in India, this Hindutva ideology may win you elections, but you are laying the foundation for the destruction of India, the Prime Minister told his Indian counterpart.

Today I am again suggesting India resolve this issue [through meaningful dialogue] for there is no other way out than this. But before that you will have to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of the occupied territory.

Agree to give the Kashmiris the right they were promised by the world community and we are ready to talk to you, he said, but made it clear that this offer should not be interpreted as Pakistan’s weakness.

Not because of any fear that we want friendship with you. It is because we want to remove the Kashmiris from atrocities, we want them to achieve their democratic and human right to self-determination.

He assured the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and facing persistent ceasefire violations by the Indian military that the government would take full care of them.

Towards the end of his speech, the Prime Minister did not forget to mention his opponents who demanded his overthrow through an agitation movement. I am ready to talk to people of all opinions and ideologies, but I will never agree with the Dacians or give them NRO, he said amid cheerful applause.

It is not possible for me to put petty thieves behind bars and spare the odds. He said those (opposition leaders) who had gathered in Muzaffarabad should have kept in mind that if they wanted to make a long march, they were welcome to do so. I can help them [in this regard] but I will not give them NRO, come what may, he repeated.

No change in Pakistan’s position: FO

Meanwhile, Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant UNB resolutions, the APP adds.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Khan, in his speech Kotli, reiterated the position held by Pakistanis and support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination. The prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underlined the need to implement those resolutions, the spokesman said.

Pakistan remains committed to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices as provided for in the relevant UN resolutions, Mr Chaudhri said while answering a media question.

Published in Agim, 6 February 2021