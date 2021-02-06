BC Pescaster taking steps forward on the world stage, watches the Olympic Games – Okanagan

What a trip it has been for Abigail McCluskey.

The 24-year-old speed skater from Penticton is taking part in the International Skating Association (ISU) World Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, next week.

It’s a long way from the Capital News Center in Kelowna, where the McCluskeys’ fast-paced journey began 10 years ago.

Read more: Calgary, Canada’s fast-paced oval, no ice until at least May

When I was 14, I decided I wanted to start speeding and the nearest club was in Kelowna, McCluskey told Global News.

In ninth grade at the time, McCluskey, would drive from Penticton to Kelowna once a week under the tutelage of Nancy Goplen, where the work ethic of a national competitor began to take shape.

The story goes down the ad

“Grade 10 and 11 (training) was twice a week and from Grade 12, I was there three days a week until I finished high school,” she said. “And then I moved to Calgary.”

Her passion for the sport was initially sparked by watching the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Clara Hughes and Christine Nesbitt were the two athletes who really caught my eye and inspired me. Cindy Klassen too, she said.

A wide footprint showing Abigail McCluskey from Penticton, BC, as she rounded through a corner at a World Cup sprint event in Calgary on February 8, 2020.

Skating Speed ​​Canada



Now, McCluskey is competing among the sports elite. She admits it can be challenging in some cases to soothe her nerves.

Trends Christopher Plummer, Canadian iconic actor, dies at 91 years old

Defendant Amanda Todd is extradited to Canada to face charges

The story goes down the ad

There are many nerves involved. I am still learning how to be around the cameras and not be drawn to the biggest names in the sport.

Read more: Canada Olympics, Paralympic teams will not boycott Beijing 2022 Games

While this is only her second world championship, McCluskey is no stranger to the international scene, as she has represented Canada at the World Speed ​​Championships and the Single Speed ​​World Championships.

She also competed in other international competitions, including the ISU World Speed ​​Cups.

Unlike those races, however, COVID-19 has presented a host of challenges for the BC product leading up to the ISU World Championships next week.

The biggest challenge for the Canadian team has been the fact that we did not have homemade ice throughout the season. “Our structure broke down in Calgary and it hasn’t been fixed yet, so we were skating outdoors,” McCluskey said.

The story goes down the ad

The team would travel 90 minutes with Red Deer three times a week to train, making training days much longer.

We were also distancing ourselves from society on ice, which we do not normally do. So it made a huge impact on training as well, she noted.











1:55 Athletes and professional reporters hit the fastest ice in the world at the Olympic Oval





Athletes and professional reporters hit the world’s fastest ice at the Olympic Oval on February 5, 2020



Despite the challenges associated with the pandemic, McCluskey says she is more than willing to compete with the best in the sport and continues to raise the bar when it comes to her personal goals.

My ultimate goal is to be in the Olympics within a year. I still have a lot of work to do and I know it will not be easy, she said.

While not putting too much pressure on herself, McCluskey will take a look at how close she is to achieving that goal when she competes in the 3,000m breaststroke on Thursday, Feb. 11 and 1,500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The story goes down the ad

“I’m not too worried about where I am going or how fast I can go this year,” McCluskey said.

“It’s just to be here and get the experience.”