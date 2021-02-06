Why Munawar Faruqui got temporary bail

As a result, the arrest of Faruqui and his accomplices appears to be prima facie illegal. If the Magistrate, before whom they were produced on January 2, had done his job properly, he would also have come to this conclusion and refused to authorize their detention.

While giving the condition, the Magistrate could have easily set any necessary condition to ensure that the accused could not escape, whether by marking his participation in the police station, cooperating with the police, handing over their passport, etc. However, the Magistrate did not do it.

The Supreme Court has not yet registered any findings on these points, and the authorities will have a chance to argue that the police, in fact, had taken into account all these factors, that the courts that authorized the detention did so properly.

However, the judges have taken this decision to grant the temporary condition pas review of the recorded material, including the order of the high courts. This shows that they too believe that the statements of Faruquis’s lawyers are prima facie correct.

Inclusion of Arnesh kumar the verdict is particularly significant because it shows that the rooftop court is waiting for the arrest procedure to be followed on paper and a failure to do so will lead to the accused being given temporary bail at this early stage himself.