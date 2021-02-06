HC stays in use of eWatch until February 9, APTS officials to review SEC application – New Indian Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued interim injunctions banning the use of eWatch, an application developed by the State Election Commission (SEC), until February 9th. At the same time, it allowed Andhra Pradesh Limited Technology Services (APTS) officials to review the SEC application.

Hearing a series of petitions challenging the use of eWatch by the SEC, a HC sharing bench composed of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, asked to know what problems the SEC has in using applications developed by government or the Election Commission. Stoli further asked why the SEC has released the new application even though the Model Code of Conduct went into effect on January 8, and who will benefit from it. The court ruled that the case require an in-depth hearing and adjourned it to February 9 as it would take five days for APTS officials to review the new application.

Presenting his arguments, attorney S Sarath appearing to the petitioners said that the Election Commission of India has already developed the cVigil application to monitor the election process. He wondered why the SEC had set aside the application developed by ECI, when it could be used to send photos and videos of any polling code violations such as cash distribution, alcohol and so on. He further noted that the State government has developed a similar Nigha application and both applications have cyber security clearance.

Stating that people are unaware of the eWatch developed by the SEC, which was unilaterally decided by the commission, he said they feared for its safety. He argued that without a security check, starting the application is illegal.

Another VR lawyer Reddy Kovvuri, appearing for the applicants, argued that bringing in the new application without a security license would lead to data collection. He asked the court to instruct the SEC to use applications developed by ECI or the State government.

Attorney GR Sudhakar also appeared before the applicants, arguing that the unilateral decision of the SEC to develop and use another mobile application is not in the interest of the people. He argued that if allowed, it would set a wrong priority.

Senior lawyer Ashwini Kumar, appearing for the SEC, argued that the ECI conducted cVigil for the parliamentary elections and is not possible for panchayat polls. ECI encourages SECs to have their own mobile applications and cited a mobile application developed by SEC UP. He informed the court that the details of the application, discussions with the Center and ECI will be presented to the court in a sealed cover.

However, the jeweler decided that there are no secrets in this matter that should be presented in a closed cover. When the jeweler asked to know the details of the expenses incurred for the development of the app, Ashwini Kumar said he did not have them. Stoli questioned the SEC’s advice since the CCC went into effect and in the absence of eWatch, which app was used to correct the survey-related complaints. Ashwini Kumar informed the court that a toll free number had been used.

The court sought to know what difficulty the SEC has in using the applications developed by ECI and the government. When Ashwini Kumar said the SEC should act in an impartial manner, the court asked to know what the application has to do with it. He further sought to know whether ECI had issued orders to SECs to develop their written applications.

When HC asked the details about the security check for the app, government pleader Chintala Suman said every mobile app should have a security check certificate, which is mandatory. He filed in court that the SEC secretary on Thursday sent the request for security audit to APTS and it will take a minimum of five days to review the application for security issues.

When asked if the SEC can use the app when it is in the Server Data Center, Suman said it is not possible and added that only APTS officials can access the app during that time. Speaking to ECI, lawyer Avinash Desai said that ECI has no role in the panchayat elections and all decisions are made by the SEC separately.

Keep the unanimous election results: SEC

SEC N Ramesh Kumar on Friday instructed Guntur and Chittoor District Collectors not to go ahead with the unanimous election results statement panchayat and put them on hold until the SEC gives its permission

Make rules during polls: Minister of PR for officials

Minister Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy urged officials to perform their duties according to the rules. Officials will be blacklisted if they act against rules under the influence of the SEC during polls, he warned