Panacea for Indian Health Sector, Health News, ET HealthWorld

Active declining cases in India but new variants worldwide are a cause for concern:



The fact that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country is not news to anyone. Over the past month, there has been a resurgence in the number of cases in some parts of the world and many countries are now entering a second block to control the spread of the virus. Moreover, new virus variants from London, Manaus, Japan and South Africa are posing a concern. The London variant is said to be more contagious while the Manaus and South Africa variants are said to cause recurrent infections.

India, fortunately, has seen active cases decline steadily over the last 2 months, but that does not mean the worst is over. After months of disruption and rapid disaster response, we now have a spirit in which the Government and health care systems can plan and strategize on future action.

India tests per sadly low million

There is still much room for improvement and further capacity building, especially if the government continues to work closely with the private sector. A look at the test data only serves to take this point home. After facing criticism in late March for conducting the smallest number of tests in each country, with just 10.5 tests per million population, the Indian government had begun a massive escalation of testing. At the end of August alone the country passed 1 million trials a day. In fact, in cumulative numbers, India has now conducted over 180 million tests, second only to the US, which has completed nearly 273 million tests to date. However, these numbers alone describe a one-sided story. India is home to one-sixth of the world’s population and in a pandemic situation, testing should ideally be in proportion to that. From this account, India falls very little, as it has performed less than one-fifth of the tests / million compared to the US The country also remains in the UK, France, Russia and China in terms of total tests per million.

RT-PCR testing capacity, current photograph

While the pandemic, fortunately, is showing signs of retreat, the end is not yet on the scene. It is likely that current on-demand testing, at one stage, will need to be scaled up, especially if a second wave of infection exists. However, although the spread of the virus decreases, universal testing may become necessary to eliminate it when the time comes. Currently, however, testing capacity in India is limited to approximately 1.5 million per day, which leaves little room for increase in daily testing. This cumulative capacity includes 2116 approved laboratories in all the states and territories of the Union. Of these, 1158 are government laboratories and the other 958 are private laboratories. Even among the laboratories approved for COVID testing, only about 672 private laboratories and 524 government laboratories have the ability to perform RT-PCR tests.

According to a study conducted by NATHEALTH, public sector laboratories in many states are already operating at full capacity. This leaves only one valid route for scaling, and that is the approval of additional private laboratories and their treatment as an active part of the testing regime. Currently, while many private laboratories are authorized to conduct tests, there are many obstacles in the way of public-private institutions working together as a well-oiled machine. The government may, for example, consider providing single central support to a private laboratory for key operational issues, including standardization of data entry formats and interstate sampling. The private sector has access to resources and partnerships that can facilitate cross-state sample movement to expand sample collection and testing and ensure that state-level capacities are used effectively. For government-led testing, payments can be accelerated to support cash flow to private laboratories so that they can continue to operate at maximum capacity.

Testing will remain crucial for many months

Going forward, testing and tracking will remain essential as India strives to keep the positivity level below 5%. Vaccine efficacy testing and control of passengers and passengers at the airport will need to continue to keep the spread under control. The DGCI-CDSCO has also approved a saliva-based test for the detection of COVID. This will be critical to the preliminary progress for mass screening of citizens and in certain settings such as children attending school and college and within societies.

Public-private partnerships to promote health care reforms to ensure equality.



The only way to ensure an equal and more accessible healthcare system, public and private healthcare institutions must work together with the common goal of making universal healthcare coverage a reality. In the post-pandemic world, healthcare systems around the world will struggle to manage growing pressures, including an aging population, the burden of chronic disease, and the challenge of keeping up with innovations in healthcare technology as well as the requirements of patients who are more knowledgeable about their care. Governments need to continue to explore new approaches to actively address these needs. PPPs provide a solution that governments must consider, to utilize private sector funding, expertise and capacity to respond to a range of infrastructure, management, systems and service needs and the delivery of health services and services. PPPs also provide an opportunity for governments to move to a role as a policy provider of defining health care services and overseeing, regulating and shaping care delivery for populations, rather than providing care themselves.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed are those of the author only and ETHealthworld.com does not necessarily sign on to it. ETHealthworld.com will not be liable for any damages caused to any person / organization directly or indirectly.