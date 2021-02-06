School boards in Ontario have employed 3,435 teachers since September, the survey shows





Boards across Ontario have reported hiring more than 3,435 teachers since last fall, as well as 1,430 caregivers, 402 early childhood educators and 300 education assistants, a document from the interior education ministry shows. Education unions have tried unsuccessfully to obtain regional divisions over positions, which have been announced by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and funded by federal and provincial grants, as well as the boards themselves. The Toronto County School Board said government pandemic funds alone have added 132 full-time equivalent teachers, 78 caregivers (with 19 others to be hired), 12 education assistants, nine special needs assistants, eight child and youth workers and two mental health workers. In addition, the board has hired another 300 staff members, at a cost of about $ 35 million, using board funds. TDSB typically accounts for about one-tenth of all staff and funding in the province’s public education sector. The provincial board survey, conducted by Star, does not break down new employment numbers in the country, but is based on reports from 83 public boards and school authorities across the province about employment since the school year began last September. Star also received figures about two other Greater Toronto boards, with the Peel District School Board reporting 226 additional teachers, 50 early childhood educators and 115 caretakers in the province. The York School District Board says it has hired 460 staff, including 397 teachers, using government funds and board reserves. The boards have also told the ministry they expect to still employ about 891 additional teachers, 308 education assistants, 146 early childhood educators and 401 caregivers. The Canadian Public Employees Union, which represents 55,000 education workers in the province, said some of its residents have not noticed any new employees; others say that while employment has taken place, more staff is needed. CUPE has requested a board list from board for all COVID-related employment, but said on Friday that the education ministry had “categorically rejected” its request for Freedom of Information. She plans to appeal. “In early December, the Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) made a Freedom of Information request as part of its investigation into conflicting reports: from the provincial government, which boasts of its ‘unprecedented investment’ in safe schools during the pandemic; and by CUPE education workers, who say they have seen little or no additional staff to support the measures needed to protect students, staff and families from the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the union said in a statement. written notice. Laura Walton, who is president of the CUPE school board negotiation unit, said the union “just wants to know where these workers are because CUPE members are telling us they do not see them.” If workers are not actually employed in the numbers claimed by the minister, then he is endangering the long-term health of students and staff. ” Schools throughout the province continue to reopen, with boards like Halton, Niagara and Durham resuming personal lessons Monday. Toronto, Peel and York will open their doors to students after Family Day. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …







