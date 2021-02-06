MAP International fulfills the mission of trust despite the challenges | Life

As MAP International sends rescue medicines and equipment all over the world, not often that a disease prevents births. But this is the case with the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions created to curb the spread of the virus have contributed to increased transport costs and caused delays throughout the system.
MAP President and CEO Steve Stirling said the Brunswick-based Christian agency had to deal with higher costs and delays in moving shipping containers, as well as getting enough workers to pack medicines and medical supplies in warehouses.
They were working with dated products, he said of the medicines and supplies that MPA sends around the world.
It has also been difficult for MPA staff members to enter the affected areas to connect with partner agencies that distribute medicines.
Our staff is clashing over vaccine deliveries, which is more important, he said.
Most fever reducers, bandages, antiseptics, personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields and suits, antibiotics and other merchandise are being relocated to shipping containers and are being held together with the rest of the trade.
However there are some bright spots.
Kazakhstan is particularly hard hit by the pandemic, but the MAP is fortunate to have a strong partner there, Stirling said.
We have a special project through Chevron and the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, to provide medicines such as blood thinners, analgesics and fever reducers, he said.
We were very grateful, he said.
As of February 1, Kazakhstan had 187,970 cases of COVID-19 and 47,874 cases of pneumonia. Most pneumonias are thought to be related to the coronavirus, but the link has not been clinically confirmed, according to the countries’ Ministry of Health.
The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 3 travel advisor and the Centers for Disease Control has issued a Level 4 travel advisor, which means U.S. citizens are advised not to go there.
The country, which was once part of the Soviet Union, has 18 million people, 44 percent of whom live in rural areas where health care is often not available. By comparison, less than 20 percent of American citizens live in rural areas.
We were very lucky that Chevron funded some projects there. We were very grateful, Stirling said.
Asked where the greatest need is, Stirling should not think about his answer.
Bad bad everywhere, he said.
COVID-19 not only has its own set of sometimes fatal symptoms, Stirling said. Unfortunately, COVID has exacerbated other diseases, hypertension, diabetes, asthma.
At the same time, there have been natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes that caused injuries and compromised water systems. This left people homeless and caused other conditions that make people susceptible to water-borne diseases by worsening the conditions of those with injuries or chronic illnesses.
We were still responding to Hurricane Eta in Honduras. Venezuela has a housing crisis, he said, along with fires, floods and mudslides in the US
Those catastrophes at home and abroad are not leading the evening news, however, turning a blind eye to the worldwide pandemic, and in the US a highly controversial presidential election, and the ensuing attacks on the capital of nations.
They need it wherever it does not make news. Unfortunately, you do not hear about it, he said.
The MPA usually sends disaster kits with bandages, analgesics, antibiotics and other general-purpose medicines and medical equipment along with water filters and blankets after these disasters.
The agency also provides pediatric antibiotics to treat children with ear infections and sore throats that can develop into life-threatening or chronic conditions in areas where even basic antibiotics are not available. It also provides surgical equipment that doctors can use to save lives.
In addition to those shipments, the MAP sends drugs to security network clinics near Brunswick and Atlanta but also to Alabama, Virginia and West Virginia. Those clinics treat people who do not have insurance or the means to pay for primary health care, he said.
MAP works in Brunswick with Skylark, a Christian organization that helps pregnant women through crises, the Ethne Clinic in Clarkston, Ga., Which treats the insured and uninsured, and the Good Samaritan Clinics. After being declared as South Ellis Island, Clarkston has attracted thousands of refugees who have little access to health care.
Stirling said there is no real shortage of medicines to meet most needs: the challenge is keeping the MPA functioning to get the medicines where they need to be.
Pharmaceutical companies have been very generous in supplying their products and there have been individual donations that have helped pay for shipping costs, Stirling said.
Meanwhile, the MAP has had to take some extraordinary measures to maintain its healthy strength, Stirling said.
Any staff members who may have worked from home while those doing the practical work of preparing shipments are isolated to keep them healthy. When volunteers come to collect disaster packages, they wear face masks and follow other safety protocols.
The MPA has also contracted with an outside firm to clean and sanitize work areas to provide an extra layer of security, Stirling said.
At least the transport area at Brunswick Warehouse is large enough to allow people to spread out, he said.
MPA has its own procedures for packing medicines in a science and can make deliveries ready quickly, but sometimes it has to change gears.
We had donated thousands of hospital dresses. They had to be sorted by size, he said.
People who believe they do not have the means to help the MPA accomplish its Christian mission can help provide relief to many sick and injured people even with a relatively modest donation, Stirling said.
A $ 10 donation will help provide $ 840 in medicines, he said.
To donate or for more information consult the website MAP.org.