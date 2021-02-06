International
The truth of budgets is a circle
Good morning Dear reader,
I know. Another budget take.
Do not be afraid I will try to make it as interesting as possible.
The problem with the annual budget is that all responses to it are usually included in one of four categories.
Category 1: Deep Autopsy. Many analysts write columns in business papers using large numbers. Large numbers. Cabbage crore. What does this mean, and why? Extremely helpful, but usually quite boring.
Beloved by: financial analysts, certified accountants, etc.
Category 2: Shallow skin care routine. Forget the analysis. Tell us after all. Is this a good budget or a reasonable budget? Give a rating of the stars.
Loved by: Television Media.
Category 3: This budget is extraordinary. Here is a press release with a quote from the prominent CXO that explains why this budget is the best budget ever. To be safe, it is usually sent by a PR agency a week in advance.
Beloved by: Corporate India.
Category 4: Creative Exit. Can we create a picture transformed into the Minister of Finance with six hands riding a tiger while simultaneously killing a deficit demon? Let’s put it on the front page under a 70-point headline titled ‘CORONA PYAAR HAI, Budget Master’
Beloved by: Print and Online Media.
The tragedy is that since the audience primarily treats the budget as a show, those involved in its creation have mastered the art of the show. This is why it is largely pointless to try to analyze the budget as a policy document that shows the priorities of the government. Yet many do and add to the noise.
Amidst all this, the budget has become India’s biggest distraction, something I wrote about last year.
Instead, the best way to read it is as a document that reveals and hides numbers. And try to understand what is happening – again, something I have done before.
By this standard, the budget is even more glamorous this year. After a long time, she finally discovers a truth she had tried to hide for the past few years.
Except that the truth is a little more complicated.
Let’s dive inside.
A big problem. Three different causes.
If there is a departure from the budget (and as some might argue by law, the only real move) is this:
India’s fiscal deficit has widened.
Simply put, the central government of India is spending a lot and earning very little. This results in a deficit.
The problem is that the deficit has not widened slightly but – it is at its highest level in decades.
In February 2020, when the previous budget was introduced, the government projected the fiscal deficit to be 3.5% of GDP. In February 2021, the Minister of Finance announced that this number was actually 9.5% of GDP.
Now, you do not need an economist to tell you that 6% of India’s GDP is a lot of money. Before the Indian government had to borrow, at an interest rate, to finance its expenses.
This leads to a single question – what happened?
I will tell you – but the short answer is that Covid-19 is not the main reason.
Basically, three things have led to this.
Reason 1: The Indian government has decided to come clean
Imagine a situation where you have a lot of expenses and little income. So you will have to borrow to finance the difference. One way to make your accounts look more favorable is to ask someone close to you whom you are caring for, say, your brother, to borrow directly. This is not a scam – after all, you are financing your brother, so decide for him to contribute as well. However, your brother’s loans do not make them into your accounts, though technically, you all borrowed more than you stated.
Welcome to the nation-state concept of the same thing.
It is called off-budget borrowing.
Off-budget borrowing is a mechanism used by the Government of India to get creative with its financial position. Beinshte used by multiple administrations in the past to disguise the real number of fiscal deficit in order to look better than it actually is.
Except, late, the camouflage rate reached one points where many people began to worry.
|
Let me be clear. This is not a detailed hoax. It is a form of creative accounting. Where there are accountants, there is creative accounting.
However, in this budget, the Minister of Finance announced that out-of-budget items, such as food subsidy expenditures, would also be included under government expenditures – by actually throwing all the jungle balls to the ground.
One would think that just declaring the current fiscal position of the government of India would not need extra brownie points, but the bar is very low now, and that was the right thing to do, so credit where you need to .
But that is still the only number one reason.
Reason 2: Tax revenues do not match expectations
Of all the reasons why India’s fiscal deficit has widened, this is probably the only one that can be linked to Covid-19.
But it also illustrates why we should never take the budget document seriously as a way of figuring out what might happen in the future.
Anyway, here’s what happened, as a short story.
The center made an estimate of how much tax it expects to receive to fund its costs. Now these estimates are usually optimistic and last year was no exception.
In 2019, hesitantly, the government of India went ahead and cut corporate taxes as a way to stimulate growth.
Then the pandemic struck, and entire industries were shut down. Often for months.
So tax revenues fell.
This is the second reason
Reason 3: The futility of an objective
Here is a table, courtesy of the Reserve Bank of India.
This chart shows how much the Government of India expects to gain from disinvestment – the sale of publicly owned enterprises, shares, etc., and what it has actually received.
Almost always, what is achieved is much lower than budgeted.
Welcome to Reason 3.
Last year, the Indian government set itself a target of 2,10,000 crore of revenue that it would earn through disinvestment.
Then what finally happened?
Here is Rathin Roy, former Director and CEO of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), with answer.
|
This is the third reason – a goal was set and not achieved.
What happens next?
Well, a few things.
First, apart from clearing fiscal numbers, the only thing this government seems to have done is to lower expectations to a real level, both for tax revenues and for disinvestment goals.
Basically, after all these years, at least for now, the government is trying to adopt a ‘promise less and do more’ strategy instead of the other way around.
But that leads me to a more flawed question.
What happens if the goals are achieved? Are we now a nation with fiscal responsibilities?
To answer this question, I will have to return you to the graph I shared earlier.
You can look at this graph and ask yourself what really happened in 2017-18? We seem to not only do well, but do much better than was budgeted. Is there a lesson here?
Of course.
|
This is the real problem with goal setting.
It’s just that – a target. Similar to a budget that tries to perfectly regulate expenses and income using all types of accounting. Matching numbers matter more than purpose after the numbers.
The goal is difficult. The goal is nuanced.
And much harder to catch using star ratings, press releases from CXO or through fast polls.
This is about me, you have a wonderful weekend.
Be careful.
Regards,
