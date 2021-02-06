PIKAS Pleasure A local elementary school student is commemorating International Epilepsy Day Monday by helping spread awareness of the disease, which affects millions across the United States.

Monday, February 8, 2020 is International Epilepsy Day. The goal of International Epilepsy Day is to raise awareness and educate people about epilepsy, Sailor Oakes told The Ocean Star.

Epilepsy is a neurological disease that causes people to have recurrent seizures, a brief interruption of electrical activity in the brain. According to the American Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological condition and affects people of all ages, with about 3.4 million individuals across the nation living with active epilepsy.

More than half the time, the cause of epilepsy is unknown, but according to the foundation over 150,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Raising awareness and understanding about epilepsy will make life better for people living with crisis disorders in our community. Most importantly though, helping people recognize and respond to seizures can save a life, Sailor said.

After joining the Epilepsy Foundation and its Kids Crew last summer, Sailor, who has struggled with the condition for many years, was inspired to help fundraiser and Pauls Law attorney, who authorizes parents or carers to seek the use of an individualized health care plan for students with epilepsy or crisis disorders, and brought it to the attention of local and state political leaders.

Last year, in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, Sailor participated in the Lemonade for Livy program. Throughout the spring and summer of 2020, Sailor found a unique way to help keep families and community members safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, while raising funds to support the cause near her heart. Instead of selling lemonade, she sold profitable hand cleansers that would support the Epilepsy Foundation of America to help find cures and save lives.

I think in our journey with epilepsy we have certainly learned a lot, but what has been most surprising to us is the fact that it is so prevalent that it really is something that touches so many lives, said Jennifer Sancton Oakes, mother and Sailors. It was not something we had known or understood before and it all related beautifully to the efforts she had made over the summer and spring to enter the community to raise money.

Every time we set up a booth, we would make families come to us and say my sister, my uncle, my best friend from college has suffered from epilepsy or they will tell us great stories about how someone can be increased by their epilepsy or how their seizures were well cared for with medication and it was really extraordinary to see how many people were really affected by it, she said.

When we talk about International Epilepsy Day, it is a chance for many people to come together and talk about raising awareness and talking about all the things that are important to the epilepsy community and about us who would raise money to support programs and research so that one day we can hopefully find a cure.

