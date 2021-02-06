Study, Auto News, ET Auto





Bengaluru: Four out of 10 top Indian executives (CEOs) would prioritize employee well-being over short-term profit, according to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV). Bengaluru: Four out of 10 top Indian executives (CEOs) would prioritize employee well-being over short-term profit, according to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV). The findings of the study mentioned that 41% of CEOs of companies in India plan to prioritize employee well-being even if it affects short-term profitability, reflecting that many executives surveyed are very focused on their people at the moment. According to the study, a majority of CEOs surveyed in India see technological factors, market factors and regulatory concerns, managing an ubiquitous workforce among the most important external forces expected to influence their business in the next few years , after the massive outages of 2020. Global CEOs of better organizations than those who were in the top 20% of respondents ’revenue growth have prioritized talent, technology, and partnership to position their companies for success after the Covid-19 pandemic. CEOs in India, across the board, said IoT, Cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotic process automation and advanced analytics are the key technologies they believe can bring benefits to their business. This is consistent with the fact that many globally surveyed CEOs also placed CIO and CTO in their post-pandemic circle of the most important C-Suite members. We are living in an inclusive digital world and enterprises need to transform rapidly to stay relevant and win. This study confirms the success factor that CEOs around the world will continue to carry in their businesses and workforce that of co-creation and co-innovation, led by stronger partner ecosystems, said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India / South Asia. The study involved 3,000 CEOs in 26 industries and nearly 50 countries, including 111 CEOs in India. It was developed in collaboration with Oxford Economics and compared to more than 20 years of IBM CEO’s annual surveys. The study also mentioned, based on recommendations from IBM, some key initiatives that leaders can take to capture this moment of success: choosing flexible and scalable technology platforms as an open hybrid cloud, investing in the holistic well-being of their people and partnership to win with an open approach to innovation. This year’s regulation jumped to second place, cited as an outside force that will impact business in the coming years by more than half of CEOs globally and 50% of Indian CEOs agreed. This undoubtedly reflects a growing assertion by governments about privacy, data, trade and amplified by Covid-19, the study noted.







