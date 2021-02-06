Beast from East 2.0 to bring heavy snowfall across the country





It’s a snowstorm that stays fresh in the memory, and now her cousin is threatening to be just as low and fierce three years later.

The Beast from the East is coming back next week and looks set to bring its full cooling arsenal.

The expected arrival of snow and ice from the second incarnation of the Siberian power plant has led to the unusual step of the authorities and weather experts to warn the public days in advance. The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) says it is liaising with local authorities to prepare for a severe weather response if necessary. Met ireann has warned that there is a potential for a major snowfall event next week. Our weather is expected to gradually turn colder from the start of Sunday on February 7, with the cold period now seeming to last well into next week.

Read more here at https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/RsXwjT02xw – Met ireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2021 NDFEM and the national forecaster informed local authorities early Friday morning. They said that the relevant departments of the Government were making unforeseen plans. A cold front from Siberia will move east and meet with a low-pressure system, resulting in snow, with more severe conditions expected on Wednesday and Friday. The national forecaster said frost and heavy ice will settle from Sunday and early next week, in anticipation of snow and sleet falling. Very cold conditions, with frost and scattered ice, are forecast on Sunday evening, with temperatures dropping to around -3C. Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather said we could see a repeat of Storm Emma in 2018. He said: “So the potential out there I think will be in some ways similar to what we saw with Storm Emma, ​​where you have a low system that comes in and fills the cold air and stalls and you end up with high accumulations of very heavy snow spreading in most areas “. The Beast from the East caused widespread disruption in February 2018. Photo: Dan Linehan With forecasters forecasting conditions similar to Hurricane Emma, ​​widespread disruptions are forecast for the last half of the week. Cathal Nolan, founder of the Irelands Weather Channel, said the heaviest snowfall is likely to fall on Wednesday and Friday. “We are observing very closely two separate systems that were taken from different weather models,” he said. “They seem to bring a more prolonged and organized snow magic to the country, of course on Wednesday and then the models got a similar event that happened on Friday.” Mr Nolan added that both systems could lead to widespread disruption and some heavy snowfall across the country. “If they continue to play over the next few days as they did … then there is certainly potential for a snowstorm next week at the same level as the one experienced in 2018.” Irish water and local authorities have urged homes and businesses to check for leaks and save water where possible before the event.







