Why the African Union decision for a senior post is being seen as a litmus test

The 34th African Union (AU) Summit that is currently underway has a particularly important job to do: it will elect six commissioners to the AU secretariat, which is a vital handrail in the organization. T Commission Commission works with various union bodies to promote and advance its objectives. Report to executive council, which develops the policy and oversees the implementation of the decisions of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The election of six commissioners will signal two things about the union. The first is how serious the AU is about creating a strong team to lead institutional reforms. The second is how strong his commitment to implementation is gender equality.

As part of the appointment process, the AU will also decide on the posts of chairman and deputy chairman. From chair to duty, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat is the only candidate for the position, the focus is on who becomes an MP. It is an important role of committees effectively senior operating officer.

The appointment is also arousing interest because of the commitment of African leaders to promote gender equality and equity. Equality was achieved in the current commission, although men occupy the two highest positions. Five of the eight nominees for the position in this round are women.

The Vice President is responsible for implementing and managing the reform in the organization. This is a massive and ongoing project. The current AU reform journey began in July 2016 when the assembly appointed Rwandan President Paul Kagame to conduct a study on its institutional reform. evaluation from the Kagame-led panel was unequivocal; the union was not fit for purpose.

A number of reforms were adopted and considerable progress has been done in their implementation, in particular administrative reform. But there is still considerable work to be done to overcome the malfunctions identified in the Kagame-led review.

The new commission will need political skills, competence and experience to manage the complexities of the reform processes. This is because reform is an ongoing process. So the new commission will have to work continuously to ensure that the key objectives of the reform are met.

MP’s post

Beyond gender, commissioners must also meet regional considerations that have guided the election of commission officials. The officials are not representatives of their regions in the commission, they are there as employees of the AU Commission. However, regional considerations play a large role in their choice.

The deputy chairman is the commissions senior operating officer. They are responsible for the financial and administrative management of the commission. The deputy chairman must have a combination of essential technical knowledge and political acumen.

The next Vice President should have extensive knowledge and experience in organizational management, financial administration and a demonstrable understanding of the need for gender equality.

The person should have extensive knowledge and understanding of multilateral organizations, including AU. The ideal official should also have a broad network both continental and international that can be taken to build and influence consensus, particularly in advancing the reform agenda.

The next Vice President will continue the ongoing work to address the challenges identified in report on the proposed recommendations for institutional reform. These include the challenges of low leadership by commissioners, accountability, inadequate oversight of committee staff, and coordination of committee activities.

The report also noted inadequate oversight and coordination, as well as weak staff recruitment and performance management systems. Significant progress has been done in fixing these, but gaps remain.

A big gap is related to creating a safe working environment for women. The commission has been harmed by the allegations sex and gender-based discrimination. It is up to the deputy chair to lead changes that will create a safe environment for women and ensure that the commission respects its gender policies.

Financial autonomy

Search for financial autonomy in the management of union affairs has taken retreat on the mainland. AU has done important steps on this front, minimizing its dependence on external partners.

But to support the profits, the commission should have strategies for effective engagement with member countries, encouraging them to pay AU membership fees on time. Much of the progress in financial autonomy has been in generating its own resources for it AU operational management. financing of peace operations remains unresolved. The main obstacle here is an agreement between the AU and the United Nations.

To resolve this impasse, the Vice President must have a deep understanding and knowledge of the United Nations financial and budgeting systems. A vice president with the necessary networks and a good understanding of the UN system will be essential to ensure that Africa is allocated the right share of resources to maintain peace and security.

Finally, as the Chief Operating Officer, the Vice President will have to work very closely with the member countries and the staff of the committee. The person should therefore be perceived by the Member States, the international community and the staff of the AU Commission as a person of integrity and trustworthiness.

Given all these challenges the AU faces and the need to make significant progress towards its 2063 Agenda goals, African leaders need to vote for the most competent and credible candidates while standing up for equality and gender equality.