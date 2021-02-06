International
New contract a ‘slap in the face’ say British Gas workers on strike
Workers at the company have taken lines across the region for new contracts with “worse” terms and conditions attached, union leaders say.
GMB union bosses say the move would mean hourly wage rates for people would be 15 per cent below the agreed wage rates together among other unfavorable changes.
This comes as the feud with British Gas and the union continues over the “fire and regeneration” tactic which affects more than 1,000 workers in the West Midlands.
Workers have already been on strike for six days in January and February and a four-day strike is now under way through Monday, with further action planned throughout the month.
Paul Vowles, from Cannock, has been in the company for 18 years and called politics a “real slap” after their work during the pandemic.
He said: “At the beginning of this we were key workers working from home with Covid positions and we were distributing food parcels to the Trussell Trust on behalf of British Gas.
“These changes will take away every part of our conditions. And the main thing, for me, is that I have two little girls and I will lose them growing up.
“This pandemic has taught us how important family is and to be deprived of those rights. It is a real slap in the face to all of us and it is angering us all.”
Demonstrations have been held across the country in Black and Staffordshire including near Lichfield Cathedral and the Wolves houses, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.
One worker, who lives in Montenegro and wished to remain anonymous, said he had been in the company for more than 20 years and had felt “betrayed” by the news.
He said: “I have worked for the company for 22 years and in a conservative estimate I have worked in over 1,000 homes during a global pandemic, while also volunteering to support the Trussell Trust during the first blockade last year.
“Many of my colleagues have even volunteered to work in confirmed homes in Covid to make sure our clients have had heating and hot water. So, to be threatened with fire and hired for not accepting this “The terrible new contract leaves me feeling completely betrayed and completely underestimated and has given me many sleepless nights for several months.”
The worker said the changes would affect his family both in terms of their finances and from him being able to spend time with them, due to being contracted to work three extra hours a week at no extra charge.
He added: “Moreover, working hours are being reduced. I will have to work even longer hours to get home the same amount of pay as I have done so far.
“Our main working hours are also being extended with the removal of limits on fixed hours. We are currently given a 26-week shift model, but under the new contract, our shifts can be given in the six-week notice and holiday requests will “to be subject to business requirements which means that even planning a family vacation will be difficult. Other parts of the contract will raise questions about my job security with the company in the future.”
The engineer said he recognizes the need for modernization that has been protecting the company but said there was no financial justification for the changes that were being introduced.
He said: “We are not asking for more money; we just want the company to respect the terms and conditions we have signed. The company also wants to put in place a bonus / performance measurement scheme along with the new contract which reduces the amount of time engineers can spend on a job.
“We work in an industry where a mistake can cost lives. The contract is indicative of a senior management team having no contact with its employees and customers.”
Justin Bowden, the GMB national secretary, said: “There are serious questions as to why a useful British gas is treating customers and staff so badly.
“Questions need to be asked why the law allows British Gas to invent a crisis in an attempt to impose an hourly rate 15 per cent lower than agreed rates and other unfavorable changes to the conditions of its field engineers through the mechanism. of fire and retrieval.
“The way British Gas has treated loyal employees should not be tolerated in any company, let alone one of Centrica’s size and profitability. [which owns British Gas]”
A Centrica spokesman said: “We’ve done everything we can with GMB to avoid industrial action.
“While we have made great progress with our other unions, unfortunately the GMB leadership seems to be aiming to cause discord among customers during the coldest time of the year, amid a global health crisis and amid a national stalemate.
“Over 83 per cent of our workforce has already accepted our new terms, in which base salaries and pensions are protected, including a significant majority of GMB members.
“It shows that most of our people understand that our business needs to change because customer needs are changing. The GMBs’ mandate for strike action is weak; they are fighting against modernization and change that will help it.” protect well-paid jobs for a long time and are doing so at a time when our country needs everyone to unite. “
